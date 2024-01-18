#4Gamers #REVIEW #Indie #Flash

During Gamescom we already saw a hands-off preview of War Hospital, which is set during the First World War. Contrary to what we are used to during a war, we should not kill people now, but save them. You take control of a field hospital on the front line that fights hard to save the soldiers.

The location where you find yourself consists of a number of buildings. So you obviously have the hospital, but also an infirmary, staff buildings, a cemetery and more, which you have to staff with the right personnel. You have a number of specialists who you can place in the hospital and who can accept different patients. Of course they also get tiring and need to rest on time.

New patients are brought to you from the front line and here you have to make a choice whether you save them or let them die. You do this based on their chances of survival, the time you have to spend on them and the resources you have. The developer tries to make it a bit more difficult for you by providing stories to give more impact to the choices. Personally, we weren’t bothered by this and quickly played it as a kind of spreadsheet simulator where we just looked at the songs and the monotony quickly emerged.

You need medicine and food to survive and with engineers you can set up a supply for this with nurses who can assist where necessary. When surgery is successful, the patient is transferred to the infirmary where they continue to recover. After their recovery period, you are given the choice of what you want to do with the patient. This way you can send them to the front again, which is necessary to repel upcoming attacks, but you can also send them to HQ or home, which can generate scripts or morale respectively.

Morale is important, because if it reaches zero then it’s over. You can then exchange scripts to receive new materials from HQ. You can also ask for new troops, but of course you must provide enough space for this through improvements to the various buildings or actions that, among other things, simplify or speed up the work.

From chapter 2 onwards we were faced with performance issues and the experience immediately became a lot less. We reached a certain capacity in the hospital in terms of doctors and this was apparently too much for the game. When looking at the Steam forums we were not alone and the developer has already noticed this. Nevertheless, it is a shame that this has crept into the release, because there are still some bugs to be found, which fortunately are not immediately game-breaking.

Visually the title looks nice. This way you can switch between the view of the field hospital and the battlefield. Soldiers you send to the front line also show up in the trenches, which is a nice detail. We were never able to get used to the user interface and we kept clicking around to finally get to the correct one. There are also just a lot of menus that you have to click open to arrange everything. It quickly feels like a spreadsheet where you arrange things between different tabs.