4K HD 3D IMAX AR Glasses Portable Augmented Reality Glasses Wearable Headsets Portable Myopia Friendly Smart VR Glasses for Gaming Videos

The ultimate viewing experience: innovative 4K HD 3D glasses

In the age of advanced technology, it is no surprise that the way we enjoy entertainment is also being revolutionized. One of these groundbreaking innovations is the newly developed 4K HD 3D glasses. With fascinating features such as adjustable nose pad, built-in myopia correction function, eye comfort and cinema-level entertainment, these glasses are a must-have for every film lover.

Amazing comfort for all face types

#ADJUSTABLE NOSE PAD: The innovative design of the glasses takes all face types into account. The adjustable nose pad is lightweight and carefully calibrated for front/back balance. This ensures a comfortable fit and a comfortable wearing experience, even if you wear the glasses for hours. This means you can immerse yourself in the world of the film without worrying about any inconvenience!

Finally glasses for people with myopia

#MYOPIA FRIENDLY: Often people with nearsightedness have difficulty finding glasses that meet their needs. Luckily, these innovative glasses have a built-in myopia correction function from 0 to 700 degrees, so both people with and without prescription requirements can enjoy the same clear and worry-free experience. This makes it easy to share your favorite movies with friends and family, no matter what their viewing needs.

Eye comfort and cinema-level entertainment on the go

#EYE COMFORT: Long hours in front of a screen can cause eye strain, but don’t worry! Our glasses have passed low blue light, flicker-free and eye comfort (AR) tests. This means you can wear the glasses for longer without experiencing dizziness or straining your eyes.

#CINEMA-LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT: Whether you are at home, on the go or elsewhere, with the 4K HD 3D glasses and built-in 4000mAh large capacity battery, you can immerse yourself in cinema-level entertainment. The mobile theater comes to life!

Vivid clarity for an immersive experience

#PANORAMA IMMERSIVE HEADSET: With a 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate support, over 1000 PPI and a field of view of up to 70 degrees, these glasses offer a lifelike viewing experience that will leave you in awe. The vivid clarity and realistic representation of the images ensure that you can enjoy every detail of your favorite film.

So don’t hesitate and get these innovative 4K HD 3D glasses to take your viewing experience to a whole new level. It’s time to discover the magical world of cinema!

