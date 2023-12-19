5.3 percent inflation: only a slight decline in November

Inflation is loud Austrian Statistics fell only slightly to 5.3 percent in November, after 5.4 percent in October. The previous trend of falling inflation rates is weakening significantly. Compared to the previous month of October, there was a price increase of 0.2 percent, as the authority announced on Tuesday.

“We are currently observing very contradictory price movements,” said Statistics Austria’s General Director Tobias Thomas according to the broadcast. “On the one hand, price inflation decreased in many areas, especially in restaurants, and fuel continued to be significantly cheaper than in the same month last year. On the other hand, household energy had less of a price dampening effect than in previous months and package holidays became significantly more expensive.”

