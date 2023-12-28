5 articles about cars that got people talking in 2023

#articles #cars #people #talking

The year 2023 will certainly be marked by developments in Artificial Intelligence. However, here at Pplware, the most commented articles were about cars. Remember 5 articles about vehicles that caused a lot to talk about in 2023.

#1 – It’s official: sale of gasoline and diesel cars banned from 2035

The European Parliament approved a ban on the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles from 2035. The Text was approved with 340 votes in favor, 279 against and 21 abstentions. This is certainly a decision that will create profound changes in the automotive sector – read here.

#2 – Does battery production for electric vehicles pollute more than a combustion car?

The exchange of words between those who defend electric cars and combustion vehicles is constant. Publications appear on social media that try to show that expensive electric cars are environmentally friendly and vice versa. Will the production of batteries for electric cars pollute more than a combustion car 20 years ago? Read article here.

#3 Which is better for the environment: Electric car or fuel car?

Contrary to what is sometimes thought, both electric cars and fuel cars are polluting. So if both are polluting, why choose an electric car? Read here

#4 – Electric cars: Millions of euros that do not enter the State coffers

In Portugal there has been a strong focus on electric mobility. The Portuguese Government has provided tax exemptions for those who wish to have electric vehicles. According to recent accounts, tax exemptions for electric vehicles exceed 100 million euros – find out more here.

#5 – Car with gear engaged spends more than in “neutral”?

Those who drive have certain “vices” that may not be the best when it comes to road safety. Driving with just one hand, eating while driving, etc. When it comes to fuel savings, does a car with a gear engaged spend more than in “neutral”? Find out more here.

