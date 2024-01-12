#Atrocities #Los #Choneros #Biggest #Drug #Gang #Ecuador

Ecuador has declared a state of emergency to deal with violent drug cartels.

QUITO – Los Choneros became one of the most powerful gangs in Ecuador. By 2011, the group had extensive networks both inside and outside prisons which they used to control drug trafficking, manage extortion, and organize contract killings.

Their rise and fall from power is a story of opportunistic alliances and long-standing feuds, one of which cost Teniente España his life.

5 Atrocities of Los Choneros, the Biggest Drug Gang in Ecuador

1. Take out other drug cartels

According to insightcrime, the first obstacle in setting up shop in Manta was the Queseros gang, a micro-trafficking group that helped oversee several cocaine shipments passing through the area. The murders, kidnappings, extortion, and Choneros-Queseros feud would soon attract national attention.

But the Choneros ultimately came out on top by making the right friends. The cocaine trade is already dominated by more powerful players, including Ecuador’s biggest drug trafficker, Washington Prado Alava, aka “Gerald,” who is based in Manabí.

“The Choneros family committed car and motorbike theft, as well as extortion… but they established contact with the alias Gerald and thus began their economic fortunes,” one intelligence source told Ecuadorian news outlet Plan V.

2. Sending Cocaine to the US

