5 attention-grabbing matches until the end of 2023

Few days remain until the end of 2023 and most of the football championships in Europe have already gone on winter break.

However, in the coming days we are expecting matches from the English Premier League and the Italian Serie A. Here are the 5 most interesting of them (by dates and times) according to the selection of “Topic Sport”:

Manchester United – Aston Villa (26.12., 22:00)

The Red Devils are definitely in crisis, and on Tuesday night they welcome the pleasant surprise of the 2023/24 season to Old Trafford.

Unai Emery’s side are third in the table with 39 points – one behind leaders Arsenal and level with second-placed Liverpool. Eric ten Haag and company are in eighth position with 28 points.

Everton – Manchester City (27.12., 22:15)

The Citizens return to their Premier League commitments after winning the Club World Cup, defeating Fluminense in the final.

They have fallen behind Arsenal and dropped out of the Top 4 in recent weeks, but a win against the Reds would put them back in the game and put them 3 points behind Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal – West Ham (28.12., 22:15)

A Round 19 London derby not to be missed. In six of the last seven meetings between these two teams, we have witnessed at least 3 goals.

The Hammers last beat the Gunners 3:1 in the 1/8-final of the League Cup, which took place on November 1, and now Arteta will want to take proper revenge.

Juventus – Roma (30.12., 21:45 hours)

On the penultimate day of 2023, the “old lady” meets the “wolves” in Turin. Max Allegri’s side are second in Serie A with exactly 40 points (four behind leaders Inter), while Jose Mourinho’s are sixth with 28 points – three behind fourth-placed Bologna.

During the last campaign, Roma “tripped” Juventus twice – 1:1 in the 3rd round (as a guest) and 1:0 in the 25th (as a host).

Fulham – Arsenal (31.12., 16:00)

Another London derby for Arsenal, which will take place just hours before the arrival of the new year 2024.

Fulham has been totally unpredictable so far, and has already messed up the accounts of the “gunners” once – the “Emirates” match of the third round ended 2:2 (26.08.), and until the 70th minute, the “cottagers” were leading 1:0.

