5 avoidable risk factors you should know

If you want to reduce your risk of cancer, you should consider a few things in your everyday life. There are factors that can be avoided.

Your own lifestyle can increase the risk of cancer. Avoidable aspects such as smoking, obesity, little exercise and unhealthy eating are important and well-known risk factors for cancer. However, there are other factors in everyday life that can increase the individual risk of cancer. However, these are usually less well known.

Preventing cancer: Five lesser-known but preventable risk factors

Cancer can occur when cells multiply uncontrollably. The reason for this is usually damage to the genetic material of the cells. These can be promoted by risk factors in everyday life. © Science Photo Library/IMAGO

Drink very hot drinks: Anyone who drinks liquid over 65 degrees Celsius is endangering their esophagus, as the high temperature can cause irritation to the tissue. In addition, regularly drinking liquids that are too hot can damage the cells in the long term and thus lead to cancer.

Look at your smartphone at night: The light from smartphones and tablets in the bedroom can prevent people from sleeping. Because it happens that you are woken up by incoming messages and your sleep cycle is constantly interrupted. This can lead to sleep disorders, which ultimately increase the risk of cancer. In addition, the body cannot release enough of the sleep hormone melatonin when the light from the smartphone breaks through the darkness. However, if the body produces too little melatonin, the risk of cancer also increases.

Sitting by the window on the plane: Frequent flyers who regularly sit in a window seat are putting themselves at risk of skin damage. The windows in airplanes are transparent to 47 percent of so-called UVA rays. These are not only responsible for skin aging, but can also promote skin cancer. UV radiation can damage genetic material. If damaged cells do not die, skin cancer can develop.

Driving through rush hour traffic with the windows open: Diesel exhaust fumes increase the risk of lung cancer, among other things. Driving in rush hour traffic with the windows open can therefore be dangerous for people who drive every day and breathe in the exhaust fumes. Because the air contains a lot of pollutants when cars often stop and have to start again.

Don’t go to the doctor and get preventive care: In order to detect cancer early, regular visits to the doctor and preventive examinations are important. Through certain examination methods, such as a smear at the gynecologist or a colonoscopy, doctors can detect signs and abnormal cells early.

Know your cancer risk: Eleven foods can promote tumor growth

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.