5 collector cars to add to your garage this week

This week it’s all about pioneers – from the genius of Ettore Bugatti to the technical marvels from Maranello to a British big cat who was dressed in inimitable Italian clothing. Only the Classic Driver Market offers this and much more.

Hot & Cold

A partnership that married motorsport tradition with design expertise. The collaboration between Aston Martin and Zagato resulted in some of the most beautiful automobiles ever. When the cover fell at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2011, this duo had apparently created another top-class model with the Vantage Zagato V12.

It was originally built to compete at Le Mans the following year. Only 61 road-worthy pieces were manufactured – this impressive example in our photos represents chassis number 1. The special character is also underlined by the stylish combination of Alloro Green on the outside with an intensely configured leather interior in Sahara Tan and Arctic Blue. This hot-cold masterpiece has only been driven an elusive 1,228 kilometers since delivery.

Master of the Mille Miglia

Reaching the finish of the notoriously grueling Mille Miglia 1000 is an achievement worth celebrating in itself. However, this Bugatti Type 40 from 1929 is a veritable veteran of this rally, which did not start at the start, but successfully crossed the finish line eight times without a single mechanical mishap. At the same time, this Bugatti was victorious four times in the Coppa delle Dame.

By the early 1930s, Ettore Bugatti had earned an undisputed reputation for developing cars that offered outstanding performance on both the road and the race track. This early model from 1926 laid the foundation for its success and also features the almost identical engine used in the Type 37 Grand Prix racing car. This outstanding example is a ready-to-drive piece of high-performance history. It embodies racing in every fiber and the uncompromising goal of victory, even almost 100 years after its completion!

Understatement in perfection

The Ferrari 612 Scaglietti is probably one of the few models from the brand that did not really succeed when it premiered in the early 2000s. For a 2+2 grand tourer, the design was in a class of its own, but this Ferrari did not arouse any desire among those looking to replace their Mercedes-Benz CL 600 or Bentley Continental.

But like so many other cars, the 612 matured into an elegant and distinguished cruiser, while others became more complicated and cumbersome over time. A timelessness that is also expressed in this configuration and gives the 612 Scaglietti a bella figura at the upcoming Gooding & Gooding auction. It also has the desirable open shift gate with manual six-speed gearbox. We would immediately want to take him over some Alpine passes towards Lago di Como in the summer!

Taking it to the Aeromax

There are some models in our car world that are now almost twenty years old and tell stories so daring and almost unbelievable that you might think they were a mid-century Lamborghini or Jaguar. At Morgan – and especially at the breathtaking Aeromax – it is the story of a courageous young designer together with the vision of an ambitious and enthusiastic car collector that made the creation of this mobile work of art possible.

Prince Eric Sturdza, a wealthy Morgan enthusiast and supporter of the brand’s racing division, was the inspiration for the Aeromax after commissioning a one-off coupe based on the Aero 8. Instead of commissioning an Italian design house or an established designer to create the design, it was the young Matthew Humphries who swept the boardroom at the company’s Malvern headquarters off their feet with his design of the Aeromax, which was derived from the Aero 8 – and Humphries was only doing so as part of his training at Morgan, as he was still studying design at Coventry University at the time.

The result of his creativity is a truly breathtaking mix of classic and modern car design, which featured an elegant roofline and extended hood, under the latter of which a massive 4.4-liter V8 from BMW was embedded. If you are looking for a unique great design achievement accompanied by a genesis as unique as the design, then you should be the next owner of this Aeromax!

Hoffman’s next stroke of genius

The number of cars that owe their birth to the influence of the extremely capable New York-born Max Hoffman – car importer, businessman and car nut – is quite impressive. Without him we wouldn’t have a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, a BMW 507 or a Porsche 356, all of which have made design history. But as you can see from this beautiful example, Jaguar also owes part of its success to Mr. Hoffman.

This is the only Jaguar XK120 with a Pininfarina body – it was specially made for Max Hoffman and delivered to him in May 1954. The car embodies the perfect mix of British engineering and gorgeous Italian design language and remained in Hoffman’s possession for several years. Thereafter, this Pininfarina design changed hands several times before it was rediscovered in 2015 and underwent a comprehensive restoration to concours standards. Hoffman’s model took second place at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours and is likely to bring its new owner a trophy or two at future beauty competitions.

