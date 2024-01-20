5 collector cars you should add to your garage today

#collector #cars #add #garage #today

In the search for the craziest and wildest models with four wheels, we are once again presenting you the latest finds from the Classic Driver Market this week. But which model would you most like to drive home with?

Click-Clack!

As the world grows another year older and the Maranello factory churns out more and more hybrid-powered hypercars with carbon fiber bodies, the busy assembly area looked very different at the start of the new millennium. The 550 Maranello was Ferrari’s flagship in the GT segment.

This well-maintained example from Autoclass from 1999 with 36,000 kilometers on the clock in the color Blu Pozzi attracts with the manual six-speed gearbox with the Ferrari-typical open shift gate. That acknowledges every gear change with a “look-clack”. From this visual highlight you can see what is probably one of the most beautiful interiors of the modern Ferrari era. In this case it is wrapped in beige leather, but without sensor buttons and touchscreens that react to proximity, but still with manually operated buttons and rotary controls. We really didn’t know how good we had it in 2000, did we?

Self-Preservation

We all know the bold trio in red, white and blue from Peter Collinson’s The Italian Job. But we often wonder if there were ever debates about alternative colors that could have been used. For example, replace the blue with this bright almond green example from My Mini Revolution in Houdan (France). And you have a real Italian patriot, after all the colors of the tricolor there are green/white/red. Not to mention THE trend car of the Swinging Sixties.

This Mini Cooper S Mk II from 1969 is one of only 2687 examples built, was newly registered in France and had three loving previous owners. It has been carefully restored, but is original in terms of both the bodywork and the (completely overhauled) engine and gearbox. Only the hydrolastic suspension was replaced with a spring/damper construction in favor of more dynamic handling. Visual treats include the steering wheel, the speedometer that reaches up to 200 km/h and the four additional headlights in the completely chromed radiator grille. If we were to put together a bucket list of must-drive cars, the original Cooper S certainly deserves a place on it!

The convertible we never thought possible

Porsche has developed some remarkable open-top models over the years. From the incredibly fast 911 Turbo S Cabriolet to the always somewhat underrated 944 Cabrio to every color-coded Speedster, the Stuttgart-based company has effortlessly managed the fine line between roofless beauty and performance over the decades. But there was one Porsche that never enjoyed this open-hearted treatment. At least we always thought…

We’re talking about the 928, the sporty four-seater grand tourer that was initially intended to replace the 911, but fortunately didn’t, instead finding its own fan base with its V8 built into the front. Today, like the 968 and 944, it has long been considered a cult classic. This S4 built in 1989, which is for sale at Daniel Schmitt and Co. from St. Louis (USA), is particularly rare. Because it was converted into a convertible in 1993 as one of only five coupés by the Z Motor Company (ZMC) from Norwalk (California). Painted in Murano Green over a tan leather interior, richly equipped and crowned with an unusual rear spoiler, the S4 has only 34,700 kilometers – an exciting alternative to Porsche’s more conventional drop-tops.

Delta Blues

A strong guy on the road and an absolute powerhouse off-road. The Lancia Delta Integrale seems to gain more respect and affection from rally fans with every year we move away from the glory days of Group B. In the unique color Derby Green Metallic over an Alcantara interior, this Evo 1 example presents itself as far more subtle and even more elegant than the competition models that appeared in the iconic Martini livery.

This Lancia, which was delivered new in 1992 to a dealer in Burgenland, Austria, still has a water tank installed in the original location. An option that was necessary for homologation as a rally model, but was only installed in less than half of the total 2,500 examples built. The Integrale arrived in France in 2016, where it is now offered by the Paris dealer Mecancus with a mileage of 90,500 kilometers in very original and well-maintained condition.

Magnificent Golf GTI

It’s so rare these days to see a completely original Volkswagen Golf GTI from the first generation built from 1976 onwards. Just the sight of the thin red radiator surround makes our hearts beat faster. This applies even more to examples like this one from Gruppo Promotor in Italy, which was prepared for use in hill climbs for historic vehicles organized by the FIA. The character and charm of the car remained almost unchanged.

The GTI comes with an FIA-certified Sassa roll cage, bucket seats from OMP, Sparco belts, quick-release fasteners for the hood and tailgate and an Alcantara-covered steering wheel from OMP that allows you to precisely aim at every apex without sweaty palms. If you can imagine racing up the mountains in this 2024 GTI, then this hotter-than-hot hatch could be your ticket to victory!

