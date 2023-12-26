#euros #equals #euros #Netherlands

Such Western attention is not accidental – Uzbekistan is not a member of the Russian Customs Union bloc, and does not support the disastrous war in Ukraine with public statements. The country has chosen a pro-Western direction, so Uzbekistan is not subject to sanctions or other restrictions. In the context of military conflicts and a deflated global economy, Uzbekistan’s export performance is seen as the strongest in the Central Asian region.

This is a truly impressive achievement, knowing that Uzbekistan’s logistical links are significantly broken – land logistics chains through Russia are confusing and long-lasting, it is almost impossible to reach Western Europe by rail, and to reach the nearest seaports you have to travel through two foreign countries, which are subject to various restrictions. However, solutions are sought and found.

Trade between Lithuania and Uzbekistan also increased significantly: from 264 mln. euros in 2021 up to 494 million euros in 2022 The export of goods from Uzbekistan to Lithuania increased by almost 70 percent. up to 111 million euros. Our companies import metals and their raw materials, fertilizers and other chemical products, as well as food and textile products from Uzbekistan, and are looking for opportunities to invest in textile production and other business spheres in Uzbekistan. It is predicted that even more Uzbek textile products, dried fruits and juices will reach Lithuania in the near future.

The export of goods from Lithuania to Uzbekistan doubled last year and reached 316 million. euros. Passenger cars and furniture travel the most in the direction of Uzbekistan, but the export of goods of Lithuanian origin remains modest so far – only 13.5 million. euros. The rapid growth of bilateral trade can be partly explained by the growth of the economies of both countries.

The ingenuity of Lithuanians in Uzbekistan is almost unlimited – our entrepreneurs provide logistics, insurance, customs brokers, truck driver and airplane pilot training services, transport food products, materials for the pharmaceutical and plastic industries, implement national-scale digital infrastructure development or cyber security programs. Uzbeks also like Lithuanian solutions for accounting and saving energy resources, optical devices or designing water supply and sewage systems.

All this breakthrough is partly determined by the direction of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists (LPK) to develop business relations with the countries of Central Asia. A business mission to Tashkent was also organized, the LPK Lithuania-Uzbekistan Business Council has just started its activities.

The Uzbekistan market has enormous potential. The territory of this country is rich in minerals. Oil, natural gas, gold, silver, copper, uranium, tungsten, zinc, lead are extracted there. Based on the 2020 According to World Mining Data, Uzbekistan extracted 4.13 million tons of uranium, ranking fifth in the world according to this indicator. 100 thousand gold was mined. tons, which is more than South Africa and about a third of the amount mined in Russia or Australia.

There is another, human factor, why Uzbekistan is interesting for Europe, which is rapidly aging. 600,000 people are born in Uzbekistan every year. people of working age, one third of whom are employed in the country. For the remaining 400 thousand public institutions are looking for work abroad. Before receiving permission to leave, Uzbeks undergo basic training. Many of them are also employed in Lithuanian transport companies.

And at the end – some romance. Tourist trips to Uzbekistan nowadays cost about 1.2 thousand. euros, not counting plane ticket prices. Such an opportunity is mostly of interest to wealthy information technology or financial specialists who have already tried Mexico and Sri Lanka. They expect delicious pilaf, a good hotel and natural juices, all of which the Uzbeks can offer. The local guides already communicate well in English.

Less sophisticated Lithuanians are attracted not only by Samarkand or Bukhara, which have long been loved by tourists, but also by the Fanai Mountains or the Kyzylkum desert. If you see a “Hotel” sign in a mountain gorge village, it is most likely an Uzbek family home, where a room full of the owners’ children will instantly turn into a guest bedroom, and hot homemade dishes will be on the table for dinner and breakfast.

In the province of Uzbekistan, travelers are in for a pleasant shock when they discover that 5 euros is equivalent to 100 euros somewhere in the Netherlands. For a few euros, you can reach the most remote corners of the country. Modern trains and buses from Tashkent make it easy to get to any city in the country. The tourist season in Uzbekistan lasts from February to late autumn. The nearest airport to us, from which planes take off to Tashkent, is Riga. So Uzbekistan opens up to Europeans with all the colors of hospitality.