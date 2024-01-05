#Facts #Murder #Imam #Hassan #Sharif #Newark #Jersey #Mosque

The shooting of the Imam of the Newark Mosque in New Jersey, Hassan Sharif, sparked concern among Muslims in the US. Photo/

WASHINGTON – Hassan Sharif, an imam who worked to keep his community safe, died after being shot outside his mosque in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday (3/1/2024). The shooting sparked deep concern about increasing Islamophobia in the United States (US).

Sharif died around 2:20 p.m., hours after he was shot several times. Sharif has worked as a transportation security officer (TSO) at Newark Liberty International Airport since 2006.

5 Facts about the Murder of Imam Hassan Sharif at the Newark New Jersey Mosque

1. Motivated by Domestic Terrorism

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said, “The evidence gathered thus far does not suggest that this was an act motivated by bias or an act of domestic terrorism.” Authorities vowed to use all available resources to solve the case.

The shooting occurred outside the Muhammad-Newark Mosque around 6 a.m. The priest was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

2. Motivation Has Not Been Revealed

“My prayers are with Imam Hassan Sharif,” said Governor Phil Murphy as reported by CNN. “At this time, we do not have any information about the perpetrator or motivation behind this incident, but I know law enforcement will provide updated information if necessary.”