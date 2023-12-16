5 foods you need to eat

#foods #eat

Tips to help you lose a few pounds

Men and women are more attentive to body, skin and hair care. In this final stretch of the year, with summer in full swing, one of the biggest concerns for some is losing a few pounds. However, you need to follow some important tips to lose weight quickly and healthily.

To achieve this, it is important to maintain a balanced diet, eating fewer calories and prioritizing the consumption of lean proteins, healthy fats, fresh fruits and vegetables, and whole grains. Furthermore, to lose weight you need to count some foods from your meals.

What foods help you lose weight?

1. Lean proteins

These include chicken, fish, tofu, and white cheeses, such as ricotta, cottage cheese and Minas cheese. Furthermore, because they are digested more slowly, proteins help control hunger and reduce the urge to eat, making weight loss easier.

Proteins (Photo: Reproduction/ Internet)

How to consume: it is important to eat lean proteins at every meal of the day. The recommended daily protein intake should be around 30% of the total caloric value of the diet.

2. Healthy fats

Foods rich in healthy fats, such as extra virgin olive oil, oilseeds, such as walnuts, peanuts, and pumpkin, sunflower and chia seeds help to speed up metabolism, in addition to promoting satiety, contributing to weight loss.

How to consume: healthy fats should be included every day in the weight loss diet, ideally divided into small portions throughout the day. Despite being healthy, these foods are very high in calories and, therefore, daily intake should not exceed 20% of the total caloric value of the diet.

3. Fresh fruits and vegetables

Some fresh fruits such as strawberries, papaya, kiwi, pear and melon are low in calories and rich in water and fiber, which help control hunger, contributing to weight loss. Fresh vegetables, such as green beans, tomatoes, lettuce and cauliflower, also promote weight loss.

How to consume: it is important to eat fresh, whole fruits at least 3 times a day and fresh vegetables, raw, or in roasted, grilled or stewed preparations at lunch and dinner. As they are also good sources of carbohydrates, fresh fruits and vegetables should be consumed every day for up to 40% of the total caloric value of the diet.

4. Whole grains

Cereals, such as brown rice, wholemeal bread and wholemeal pasta, are foods rich in fiber, important for eliminating and reducing the absorption of fat in the body. Furthermore, these cereals also help control hunger, promoting rapid weight loss.

Cereals are good for losing weight (Photo: Reproduction/ Internet)

How to consume: to help with satiety and weight loss, it is important to consume whole grains daily, such as brown rice for lunch and whole grain bread for an afternoon snack. As they are a source of carbohydrates, they should be consumed in moderation, in a maximum amount of 40% of the caloric value of the diet per day, along with fruits and vegetables.

