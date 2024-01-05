5 games that were too big to fail

#games #big #fail

With our Cyber ​​2077 in sight, we’ve rounded up five games that were too big to fail.

There are times when the creators do everything to make a title as miserable as possible, but then they realize and manage to eliminate the flaw – with lots and lots of apologies and work. Of course, most of the time there is no chance for that, but if a part of a series is too well known, or the frenzy surrounding a new title is too great, then people are willing to behave much more leniently towards it.

When a few years ago the Fallout 76 after its disastrous release, the head of the development studio was asked what he thought about the program’s recovery, Todd Howard said: the game was simply too big to fail. At first, what the legendary specialist said seems like big words, but it was a carefully thought-out comment, since it has happened more than once in the gaming industry that something debuted in a catastrophic state or completely contradicted the promises, but in the end it turned out to be a decent or even huge success. In our article, we collected five of them in a bouquet!

5. Fallout 76

And if Fallout 76, it is worth starting immediately with the online playable side track of Bethesda’s legendary RPGs. During the open beta, the program turned out to be practically unplayable, and when it was released, it was very difficult to get used to it. There were no non-player characters, player-versus-player battles were kept to a minimum due to the many complaints, so the end result was a technical monster that sometimes did not even reach 20 FPS on the current consoles of the time, in return its world was empty and bleak. However, Bethesda and the Fallout 3-for, and For New Vegas had a huge fan base, so even though all signs pointed to the end, a Fallout 76 in the end, it didn’t sink into the ground, in fact, it slowly got stronger. Of course, this also required the studio, which is constantly expanding the game with free downloadable content, taking into account players’ criticism: Appalachia and its surroundings, which were deserted five years ago, are now filled with non-player characters, interesting missions and many, many opportunities.

4. Final Fantasy XIV

A Final Fantasy XI was one of the first console MMOs to take the market by storm, so it seemed logical that a sequel should be in the works. Square Enix didn’t skimp on anything, but after several delays, the start of 2010 was disastrous. Critics mostly only praised the graphics and music, but everything else, be it controls or user interface, was left in the dust. It seemed that the Final Fantasy It is supposed to be a detour from the MMO genre, but fortunately it was not. With a new leader, the tragically starting XIV was practically built from scratch, which A Realm Reborn was re-released with its predecessor’s servers shut down under the title – and to this day, one of, if not the most popular, massive internet role-playing game World of Warcraft next to. That’s right!

3. No Man’s Sky

This title is a cuckoo’s egg because it was not part of a legendary series, but a promise from an unknown studio. Hello Games didn’t mince words, it talked about an infinite universe in which you can visit almost every planet in order to meet exotic life forms there. Almost everyone felt that the thing was too good to be true, but even so it was shocking how it ended up on the shelves in such a terrible condition, without fulfilling a twentieth of the promises. However, so many people wanted to believe in it that a lot of people bought it, and with this they gave the creators the opportunity not to close their ears and tails, or to close, but to not only bring the product to the level they promised, but also to use dozens of free contents is shaped even better.

2. Cyberpunk 2077

The first CGI trailer already went crazy Cyberpunk the world – no wonder, because it was the Polish team that put together the best game of the year at the time, the The Witcher 3at. We didn’t hear anything about the game for years (papers dealing with it took it down every couple of months citing forum and X posts that the project was canceled), then an amazing gameplay trailer came along and everyone lost their minds. The loss of mind lasted until the release after several slips, when the fall on the face came: the game by CD Projekt RED had almost nothing to do with the presented gameplay video.

We didn’t get about half of the promised options, and if all that wasn’t enough, the program was full of bugs, and on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 it was almost unplayable, especially if it didn’t freeze the machines.

The end of the matter was a happy ending here too, but rather restrained: we had to wait more than three years for the first – and last – downloadable content. This was already loved by the press and the players, the parallel update that practically rewrites the entire game system (and another one after that, which was repeatedly filled with new options), moreover, the owners of the basic version also received it – that is, for the current generation and consoles . The studio does not care about the Xbox One and PS4 versions, neither the patch nor the DLC has arrived for the older machines.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

This year’s Call of Duty became the most hated part of the series. We have no idea if this is due to the development time being much less than usual, the multiplayer not offering much on the old, legendary multiplayer maps, the many bugs or the fact that the campaign can be played at a comfortable pace in five hours – but the facts are stubborn things. The game is hated by both the trade press and the fans, which is quite a rare thing, so far you could shove anything down the fans’ throats with this series. In addition, from our list, it was originally planned as DLC and then sold at full price Modern Warfare III it also hangs out because we have no idea if there will be redemption. For now, it doesn’t seem that Activision-Blizzard is putting too much energy into the game, and most of the creators are probably hammering out the new chapter that will arrive next year with clockwork accuracy. Needless to say, none of the things listed above are visible at the financial reception: it is MW IIIis taken as mandatory.

