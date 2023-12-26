5 iPhone camera features you can’t miss during the holidays to get the most awesome pictures and clips

The holiday season is approaching and many people are thinking of capturing still images of loved ones, good atmosphere, and including clips because now still images alone are no longer possible. But what are the techniques for taking great photos? For this round, let’s delve deeper into iPhone Let’s see.

Spatial Video

A feature that is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro / 15 Pro Max that is featured when you update to the new iOS 17.2, there will be a Spatial Video feature that can capture fine details with both shallow and deep depth of field, but the sound may not be. All directions The display will be possible with the Apple Vision Pro that will be released in the near future and can also capture details in both 2D or 3D.

Cinematic Mode

Shooting video with a shallow depth of field or Depth Of Field for video is a feature that can be selected. You can press to take a video. Choose an object or person to cause the latter to dissolve. Let the picture come out beautifully. But the video will be shot at 30 FPS, it may not be smooth. But it’s like a movie

Use a wide-angle lens to capture group photos (Ultra Wide)

For iPhone, there has been a wide-angle lens since iPhone 11, capturing details from every angle and suitable for taking photos of large groups of people. You don’t have to walk far to collect everything.

Portrait Fashion

In addition to various modes As already mentioned, taking photos of people with their backs melted or Portrait Mode that makes beautiful portraits. The background dissolves into beautiful bokeh. Or take a photo with this mode, it helps create beauty, and even more so, the iPhone 15 will capture beautiful details in the image.

Adjust the color of the image using Photography Style.

No matter what mode it is Don’t forget to talk with your loved ones to get the right pictures and take them. If not beautiful, no need to argue! If you take a photo, it’s considered a good moment. During Christmas and this new year

