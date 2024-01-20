5 Motives for Israeli Soldiers to Destroy Muslim Graves during the Land Invasion of Gaza

#Motives #Israeli #Soldiers #Destroy #Muslim #Graves #Land #Invasion #Gaza

The Israeli army destroyed many Muslim cemeteries during its invasion of Gaza. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – The Israeli military destroyed at least 16 cemeteries in its ground offensive in Gaza. It led to crushed tombstones, overturned ground, and, the theft of corpses.

In Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, where fighting escalated earlier this week, Israeli forces destroyed a cemetery, removing bodies that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN were part of a search for the remains of hostages captured by Hamas during the offensive. October 7.

CNN has reviewed satellite imagery and social media footage showing the destruction of graves and witnessed it firsthand while traveling with the IDF in convoy. This evidence as a whole reveals systematic practices carried out by Israeli ground forces in the Gaza Strip.

The deliberate destruction of religious sites, such as cemeteries, violates international law, except in narrow circumstances related to the site being a military objective, and legal experts told CNN that Israel’s actions could amount to war crimes.

Why did the Israeli Army destroy many graves during the ground invasion of Gaza?

1. Dismantling graves which are a strategy and military tool for Hamas

Photo/Anatolia

An IDF spokesperson could not explain the destruction of the 16 cemeteries whose coordinates were provided by CNN, but said the military sometimes had “no other choice” but to target cemeteries it claimed were used by Hamas for military purposes.

The IDF says rescuing hostages and finding and returning their remains is one of its main missions in Gaza, which is why bodies were removed from some cemeteries.

“The hostage identification process, carried out in a safe and alternative location, ensures optimal professional conditions and respect for the deceased,” an IDF spokesperson told CNN, adding that bodies determined not to be hostages will be “returned with dignity and respect .”