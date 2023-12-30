5 performances at the opening of the 11th Sharjah Scout Theater Festival

#performances #opening #11th #Sharjah #Scout #Theater #Festival

Sharjah (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the activities of the 11th session of the Sharjah Scout Theater Festival were launched, organized by the Theater Department of the Department of Culture, in cooperation with the Sharjah Scouts Commission, at the latter’s headquarters, in the presence of Abdullah Al Owais, Head of the Department, Major General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Scouts Commission, Ahmed Burahima, Director of Theater Administration, and a group of scout leaders, theatrical artists, and families of participants in the performances.

In his speech, during the opening of the new session of the festival, Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi extended the highest expressions of thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the great support to enrich and develop the activities held by the Commission, praising the journey of the Sharjah Scout Theater Festival, full of achievements and successes, reviewing a number of its gains, especially His role in enriching the artistic, cultural and social experiences of Scout members, and his embracing and highlighting many of them in the major theatrical forums held by the Department of Culture.

The festival’s performances were presented in a circular space in the middle of the courtyard of the Commission’s headquarters, and it was designed to resemble the appearance of a scout camp, as it was surrounded by tents, and audience seats were distributed around it. The festival’s jury included Dr. Mohamed Youssef, director Yahya Al-Badri, and writer Magdy Mahfouz.

After the welcoming performance panel entitled “The Scout Theater Anthem,” the participants competed in embodying five short theatrical performances that they co-wrote and directed: “Prisoners,” “Trend,” “Distinction,” “Fate,” and “The Oppressors.” .

The contents of the works touched on topics such as the dialectic of error and punishment, falling into what one has forbidden, the challenges of polygamy, and professional ambitions. The performances used techniques, such as narration, diagnosis, and sound effects, and were mostly characterized by grace and humor in their rhythm and content.

The award for the best idea was given to the play “Destiny” presented by the Sharjah Scouts Group – A, the award for the best treatment of the idea for “Prisoners” presented by the Sharjah Scouts Group – B, the award for the best nailer went to Jassim Sami Gharib from the Sharjah Scouts Group – A, and the award for the best Representative: Abdullah Muhammad Hassan from the Al Qasimia University Mobile Group, Anas Yousef from the Sharjah Mobile Group – A, Khaled Khalil from the Sharjah Mobile Group – B, and Khaled Fahd Bilal from the Sharjah Mobile Group – C.