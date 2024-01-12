5 Reasons the United States is Israel’s Closest Ally

#Reasons #United #States #Israels #Closest #Ally

GAZA – Despite political differences that have sometimes strained relations between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States (US) President Joe Biden, the outbreak of war in Gaza has reaffirmed that the US and Israel remain as closely united as ever.

In recent months, US officials have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Israel – diplomatically, financially and militarily. US officials also urged Israel to take “every precaution” to avoid harming civilians as the country ordered a “total siege” of Gaza.

Despite this, the US continues its unconditional aid to Israel, which amounts to billions of dollars since World War II – more than US aid to any other country. Although US officials have said that they will not send troops to Israel, the US also remains involved in supporting Israel’s military and security forces.

5 Reasons the US is Israel’s Closest Ally

1. Historical Ties

According to Vox, the US supported the creation of a Jewish state after World War II, but in the early decades of its existence, these ties were not so prominent. President John F. Kennedy emphasized this by calling it a “special relationship,” based on a shared commitment to Israel’s right to live in peace, in 1962, and the relationship only really developed after the 1967 War.

The war saw Israel defeat a coalition of Arab states, with relatively few casualties and little help from outside powers, and occupy large swaths of new territory, including Gaza and the West Bank.

The US was concerned about Soviet influence in the region and that the conflict could develop into a Cold War proxy war if it continued to escalate. But Israel soon put an end to that – and made itself an attractive ally at a time when the US was busy with the Vietnam War and had no opportunity to get involved militarily in the Middle East.

“The important thing about the War of ’67 was that Israel defeated the Arab countries in six days without any American military assistance at all,” said Joel Beinin, a professor of Eastern History at Stanford University. “What the US is saying is, ‘These guys are good. We were in chaos in Vietnam. Let’s connect with them.’ And everything develops gradually over time,” he said as reported by Vox.