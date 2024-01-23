5 risk factors you should avoid

#risk #factors #avoid

24vita

Diseases

Krebs

By: Judith Braun

PrintShare

Although nose cancer is considered a rare cancer in Europe, there are some risk factors that you should be aware of and avoid.

According to information from the, cancers of the nose and nasopharynx develop Interdisciplinary specialist center MCCLINIC often inconspicuous. For example, if a tumor forms hidden in the paranasal sinuses, complaints and symptoms often only appear in an advanced stage. Depending on which area of ​​the nose the tumor is located, nasal cancer manifests itself through various signs. There are various risk factors that can promote the development of so-called nasopharyngeal carcinomas.

Preventing nasal cancer: 5 risk factors to avoid

Since inhaling wood is a risk factor for tumors in the nose, nasal cancer is considered an occupational disease among carpenters. © Ruslanchik/IMAGO

Unlike Asia, where malignant tumors in the nose area are common, nasal cancer is noisy in Europe Focus Online a rare cancer. In Germany, it is estimated that around 50 out of 100,000 people develop head and neck cancer every year, with people from certain regions having a lower chance of survival. Less than one in 100,000 people in this country have developed nasopharyngeal cancer in recent years. Most tumors that grow in the nose are benign. However, tumors that grow in the nasopharynx and therefore further inside are more often malignant.

There is currently no reliable information about the causes of nasal cancer. However, scientists and doctors have identified certain factors that increase the risk of nasal cancer and can contribute to the development of a tumor. The following risk factors can therefore promote nasal cancer:

Inhalation of wood dust (nose cancer is considered an occupational disease among carpenters)

Genetic predisposition (nose cancer often occurs in people in whose family a first-degree relative also has the disease)

Viruses promote the development of nasal cancer (e.g. Epstein-Barr virus, human papilloma viruses)

Smoke

Excessive alcohol consumption

Don’t miss out: You can find everything about health in the newsletter of our partner 24vita.de.

Nasal cancer and its chances of recovery: five-year survival probability 60 to 75 percent

An early examination if symptoms occur is essential, as the earlier doctors discover nasal cancer, the better the prognosis for patients. According to the medical manual MSD Manual, about 60 to 75 percent of those affected with early-stage cancer survive at least five years after diagnosis. In contrast, fewer than 40 percent of patients with late-stage cancer are still alive at least five years after diagnosis.

The ten types of cancer with the lowest chances of survival

View photo series

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.