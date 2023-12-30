5 scenarios for Ukraine in 2024

#scenarios #Ukraine

Five are the most likely scenarios for the development of the war in Ukraine, which the GLOBSEC think tank outlined. It is an initiative that also arose because of the Slovak Atlantic Council. Realistically, none of the most likely scenarios predicts a complete victory for either country, but Russia looks closer to a big success, and more so in a global aspect. In addition, each scenario is considered with the clarification that there are many additional unknowns and factors that could alter it:

1. Positional warfare

Scenario number one, with a 31.02% chance of happening. A more serious change of the present front line can only be had with significant losses to the country that would achieve it. This does not mean that Ukraine will only defend itself, in particular, it is possible that there will be Ukrainian offensives with the aim of breaking through the front line in the southern and eastern directions. At the same time, support for Ukraine in the world will remain at the current level, but with a downward trend and calls for more effective use of Western aid. This will gradually divert attention to the war and reduce the global focus on Ukraine, and even Ukrainian society will begin to look more disinterested. As for Russia, in this scenario it will actively act to further destabilize the world, but with less success than described in the second most likely scenario below.

2. Hybrid war: Russia is successfully bringing what is happening in Ukraine on a global scale

The probability of such a scenario is the second highest according to the analysis – 27.26%. It is suggested that this scenario will exacerbate smoldering and already heated conflicts: the war in Israel, China’s ambitions to annex Taiwan, the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo. There will be an increase in Moscow’s attempts to cause an artificial migration crisis in Europe, sabotage operations in the Baltic states can be expected. The Zaporizhia NPP also comes to the fore – it is still occupied by the Russians, and the Putin regime will continue the pressure and may succeed in its attempts to cause a more serious internal political division in Ukraine. Separately, for this scenario it will be important whether the Russian hybrid machine will be able to influence the political processes and especially the upcoming elections in the USA and Europe.

3. Freezing

In short – the imposition of peace negotiations, with the goal of at least an effective temporary truce. This is the third most likely scenario – 18.80%. In this scenario, not only Russia, but also the West will actively seek to reach negotiations. Options for peace – Korean scenario (North and South Korea have not yet effectively signed peace, 70 years after the war between them began), partition of Ukraine similar to Germany after World War II, with the unoccupied part entering NATO. Such negotiations will depend on the specific situation at the front and which army is more successful.

4. Advantage for Ukraine

This scenario as a probability is equal to the previous one – 18.80%. Again, it depends on what the Ukrainian army does and whether the West gives more help than now. An important factor – a stronger Ukrainian military-industrial complex, with more in-house production of weapons. In this scenario, Russia fails to effectively recover its losses in men and equipment, but Putin remains in power. The key factors in this scenario are increased Western support, including the use of confiscated assets, the steady transfer of significant amounts of modern high-tech weapons, including aircraft, combined with new methods of waging war based on the accumulated experience, as well as the active mass use of drones.

5. Victory for Ukraine

This scenario is very unlikely – only 3.76%. And even it states that the victory will not be won in 2024 – then the decisive step will be taken, but the victory will come in 2025. In this scenario, Western aid to Ukraine is both greater and unwavering, and in Russia there is great social discontent and rebellion against Putin’s regime. In some regions, protest sentiments will intensify, especially on an ethnic basis. Increased mobilization combined with a financial inability to pay so many soldiers. Accordingly, a historical repetition of the USSR’s military loss in Afghanistan is coming – the cost of the losses is becoming too great for the Russian society to bear. All this will force the Kremlin to begin a gradual withdrawal of the Russian army to hold only certain occupied Ukrainian territories. At the same time, the West will strengthen the sanctions blockade of the Russian Federation, and Ukraine will move faster towards joining NATO and the EU, although it will not join either alliance in 2024. What are the most important factors that will influence may tip the scales towards one or the other scenario? Number one is Western military aid to Ukraine, as well as the state of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. More precisely, whether it is developing enough to overcome Ukraine’s dependence on foreign aid. In the second place – how the Ukrainian army is doing at the front and with its military operations in the Russian rear. In third place – what money is available to the Ukrainian defense sector, and then comes how far the Russian army will be able to advance in Ukraine and what will be the result of the presidential elections in the USA in November, 2024.