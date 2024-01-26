5 sensitive information that your mobile phone knows about you

#sensitive #information #mobile #phone

Have you ever thought about how much information someone would have on you if they ever got hold of your phone?

Our smartphones and other devices are with us most of the day.

We store a lot of sensitive data on our devices.

It is good to handle them carefully.

It has probably happened to you that you were talking to someone about a possible vacation plan or some device to be purchased, and soon after, advertisements related to the destination, accommodation, or the subject in question appeared on your phone. We’ve gotten used to the initially creepy feeling over the past few years, but it doesn’t hurt to remind ourselves from time to time that our mobile knows much more about us than what we want to buy.

When we use our smartphone, information and data from our activities are tracked and used by the device (at least for a while and with certain permissions). Although we cannot completely prevent the data collection itself, we can avoid many inconveniences by careful phone use.

Let’s see what sensitive data your phone stores!

1. Sensitive information: password

Not surprisingly, it also stores all passwords or data that your device fills in automatically. These may include your name, address and, of course, your credit card details. Storing this data will certainly save you a lot of time when filling out an online form or making a purchase, but it’s worth considering how safe it really is to store all of your personal data on one device. It is also important to know that the saved passwords can be easily retrieved from the device settings, which also means that unauthorized persons can access your accounts protected by the passwords stored on the phone in a few seconds. If you are looking for a more secure solution,

do not save this sensitive data in your browser, but use a password manager.

2. Sensitive information: location

Cell phones are very effective at tracking our location even when location services are turned off. This is because many apps rely on GPS data, which means the phone tracks and stores our location even when we don’t ask it to. While location data may actually seem innocuous compared to other information like your name, phone number, and credit card information, it can be dangerous in the wrong hands.

With a simple analysis of the location data, for example, it is possible to calculate your daily schedule, the number of hours you spent away from home, leaving the apartment unattended.

And there is a more common concern. Just in the past, I was thinking about the embarrassing situations that the locator can cause, when relying on it, the next day after a crooked night, our phone asks how we felt at XY nightclub, even though we were “in any case at the Opera”… If you are worried about the location data, look review the app permissions on your phone and check which apps have access to your location. Run through all the apps you have installed on your device, and unless it’s critical to using them, don’t allow them to track your location.

3. Sensitive information: messages and phone calls

The messages you send and receive and the calls you make are logged and stored by your phone, so it is important not to send or discuss sensitive information over the phone, such as your bank card details, passwords, or other account details.

Apps that have end-to-end encryption are slightly more secure, but the app itself is still easily accessible to anyone who might get ahold of your device. Because of this

it is worth thinking about what information you share within messages and store on your devices in the long term.

4. Sensitive information: deleted data

Did you know that when you delete various data from your phone, the data that was originally deleted can often be recovered long after you hit the delete button? This means that you have to be careful about which device you use to open e-mails with confidential content, for example. For example, if you receive a particularly sensitive work email, wait until you can open it on a secure company computer before downloading the attachment. This way you can ensure that it is more difficult to access and cannot be restored after deletion. It is important to think about the data saved on your computer when the time comes to buy a new phone. If you give your old device to a dealer or service provider, make arrangements to ensure that the data stored on your device is safely and permanently removed. It is also important that you never throw away your phone. You never know whose hands it will fall into and what that person will use your data stored on it for.

5. Sensitive information: files and downloads

When you download a file from a website or email, your device stores and saves it for you. This means that everything you download, from bank statements to personal data, is easily accessible with a little research. This can be convenient for you when you want to quickly find something, but it can cause problems if the device falls into the wrong hands. Therefore

it’s important to always be careful what you download and never let files accumulate in your downloads folders.

This is especially important on devices that are owned by the company, because the company may have the right to view the files stored on its own device. It is therefore important that you never download personal information to your work phone, computer or tablet. It is also important to get rid of sensitive information when you no longer use it: regularly empty the trash of your devices.

Featured image: Getty Images