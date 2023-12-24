5 signs of diabetes that may go unnoticed at Christmas

#signs #diabetes #unnoticed #Christmas

12/24/2023 11:55, updated 12/24/2023 12:47

Christmas dinner is a time of excess food and alcohol, but the discomfort you feel may not be related to these excesses. Diabetes is a disease caused by low production or absence of insulin, which leads to excess sugar circulating in the blood.

The initial symptoms of diabetes can be confused with the consequences of Christmas food. In an interview with the British newspaper The Sun, general practitioner Neel Patel detailed some symptoms that could be early signs of diabetes.

“The first symptoms are subtle, but some of them may become more obvious during the festive period”, explains the doctor. Discover the warning signs he highlights:

1. Pee more

It’s not always the drink’s fault. Diabetes leads to increased urine production as the body tries to eliminate excess sugar in the blood. If you notice an excessive urge to urinate after drinks at parties, it is important to report it to your doctor.

2. Bad breath

By eating too much, it is easy to neglect your oral hygiene and end up having bad breath. A strong smell from the mouth, however, can also be a sign of diabetes, as excess glucose in saliva can lead to the proliferation of bacteria in the mouth.

3. Sede excessiva

Excessively seasoned Christmas foods or desserts that contain too much sugar can make you feel very thirsty. The same symptom, however, can be the result of an imbalance of sugar in the body, which makes the body work harder to try to eliminate glucose, which becomes toxic in the blood.

4. Tiredness

There are so many commitments on the agenda during the end of the year, work meetings, friends and family meetings, that fatigue is accumulating. In people starting to develop diabetes, fatigue is also common. Fatigue occurs because the body is constantly dehydrated and cells have difficulty processing glucose, which is their main source of energy.

5. Irritability

Impatience during the end of the year may not just be the result of the need to interact with unwanted people. In individuals who have uncontrolled diabetes, aggression is a common symptom, mainly because excess blood sugar disrupts the functioning of hormones.

