5 signs of swollen feet that you should start worrying about

At the end of a long day at work in which you spent most of the time sitting or standing, have you ever noticed that your ankles or feet were swollen? This problem is quite common and can affect anyone.

Swelling in the limbs is not serious, but when the condition persists for more than 3 days or happens frequently it can be a warning sign of other health problems.

To answer your questions and explain when swollen feet indicate vascular problems, we invited the vascular surgeon from Unimed Fortaleza, Dr. Vicente Freire (CRM – CE 10323). Continue reading!

Do you know what edema is?

Popularly known as swelling, edema generally occurs in the upper or lower limbs of our body and forms when there is an accumulation of fluid in the blood vessels causing this fluid to leak through the tissues of the human body. But do you know why swelling happens?

What are the main causes of swollen feet?

Swollen feet syndrome can have several causes, including a sedentary lifestyle, poor posture, poor diet or indicate more serious problems such as vascular or heart failure. Below, we explain each of them in detail!

1. Venous insufficiency

The most common cause of swollen feet is venous insufficiency, which causes difficulty in returning blood to the blood vessels, generating an accumulation of fluid in the feet and ankles.

“Venous insufficiency consists of the loss of functionality of the valves in the leg veins, favoring the appearance of varicose veins, which are inflamed veins that cause pain and swelling in the legs. Furthermore, the problem may be related to thrombosis or genetic predisposition”, explains Dr. Vicente Freire.

It is important to highlight that swelling in the feet caused by venous insufficiency is associated with other symptoms, such as:

Leg pain;

Varicose veins;

Ocher dermatitis (brownish spots on the lower limbs).

2. Cardiovascular problems

Foot edema may also be associated with cardiovascular problems such as:

Heart failure: happens when the heart becomes weak and cannot pump blood correctly. In these cases, in addition to swollen feet, the patient presents other symptoms such as shortness of breath and tiredness;

Venous thrombosis: consists of clogging of the veins in the legs and making it impossible for blood to return to the heart, in addition to edema in the lower limbs, thrombosis has the symptom of pain and redness in the legs;

Lymphedema: is a disorder in the lymphatic system characterized by the accumulation of liquid made up of water, protein and fat in the legs, ankles and feet;

Patients with a history of heart attack: may have circulation problems, causing swollen feet.

“In these situations, where the edema is related to vascular problems, the patient may also have a feeling of heaviness in the leg, which is often confused with pain. But I reinforce that the sensation is real, because there is an increase in fluid in the lower limbs region”, explains the doctor.

3. Sedentary lifestyle, poor posture and poor diet:

In addition to venous and vascular problems, poor diet, posture and a sedentary lifestyle are factors that can contribute to swollen feet.

Bad posture: when the feet are suspended for a long time, it is difficult for blood to return to the foot vessels. Every hour sitting or standing, it is important to move the body to stimulate blood return and fluid drainage;

Unbalanced diet: rich in processed or spicy foods, causes blood pressure to increase and contributes to edema of the lower limbs. Furthermore, excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages can also contribute to swelling, as the substance inhibits the hormone responsible for diuresis, causing an imbalance in body water;

A sedentary lifestyle: favors swelling in the feet, as with the absence of physical exercise, the leg muscles become weaker.

4. Other problems that may be related to swelling in the feet:

Traumas and injuries;

Excessive use of salt;

Arthritis, osteoarthritis and tendonitis;

Kidney diseases.

“Hypothyroidism, malnutrition and obesity can also contribute to swelling in the feet. What happens in these cases is that the protein deficiency stimulates the concentration of liquid within the blood vessels, causing the liquid to leak into the tissues”, explains Dr. Vicente.

Can heat cause swollen feet?

Yes. Dr. Vicente Freire explains that in hot weather the condition of swollen feet can worsen because the body has a greater need to maintain temperature.

“This regulation of body temperature occurs through sweat, causing vasodilation. In this process, there is an increase in the loss of liquid to the external environment and to the tissues of the lower limbs. Therefore, it is possible for feet and ankles to become swollen in periods of higher temperatures.”

5 tips on how to avoid swollen feet

It is possible to prevent swollen feet with healthier habits, such as:

Have a balanced diet, prioritizing fruits, vegetables, proteins and avoiding processed foods;

Drink plenty of water to avoid fluid retention;

Practice physical activity, because when we put the body in movement, we strengthen the muscles and help in the process of fluid drainage and blood circulation;

Reduce salt consumption;

Carry out periodic medical consultations, especially for patients who already have health problems or have a history of heart attack and thrombosis.

Credits: Unimed. *Content developed in partnership with the vascular surgeon at Unimed Fortaleza and President of the Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery Regional Ceará, Dr. Vicente Freire Gonçalves Júnior (CRM-CE 10323).