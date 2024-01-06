5 techniques that can help eliminate the problem of dry air! | conomi | LINE TODAY

#techniques #eliminate #problem #dry #air #conomi #LINE #TODAY

In winter in Japan, one problem that Japanese people often face is dry air. Even though it is an unavoidable problem But if you face the problem of dry air for a long time, it may have negative effects on your health and property. Let’s get to know the disadvantages of the problem of dry air and the simple techniques that Japanese people recommend to do when encountering such a problem.

Disadvantages of dry air problems

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

This causes the spread of disease-causing viruses easily.

dry skin and eyes

The throat is dry and causes discomfort in the throat.

increase static electricity

Extremely dry air can increase the risk of fire.

5 simple techniques that can help solve the problem of dry air

1. Hang wet clothes in the room.

Advertising wet cloth – continue reading the article below.

If there is no humidifier Allowing the air in the room to dry out will cause the room temperature to drop. which makes it feel colder Drying wet clothes, such as freshly washed clothes Or keeping wet towels in the room will help add humidity to the room. From the water that evaporates from the clothes that are dried. You may also use a small fan to blow over the area where the clothes are drying to spread the moisture throughout the room.

2. Place a glass or container with water in it.

Advertising drinking glasses – continue reading the article below.

Placing a glass or container of water in the room, especially on a work desk, can increase the humidity in the room. However, if you live in a dormitory or mansion Keep warm water after showering in the tub and leave the bathroom door slightly open. Steam from warm water will help create humidity in the room. But be careful not to have too much moisture.

3. Place plants in the house.

tree

The dehydration of plants increases the humidity in a room. However, in winter, placing plants indoors may not be as effective at increasing humidity. Therefore, it should be used in conjunction with other methods, such as placing a glass or container with water in it.

4. Wipe the floor clean with a damp cloth.

Wipe the floor

Wiping down your home with a damp cloth will evaporate any remaining moisture on the floor and increase the humidity in your home. It kills two birds with one shot, resulting in a cleaner home and increased humidity.

5. Boil hot water

kettle

When boiling hot water The water evaporates and turns into vapor and helps add humidity to the home. However, while boiling, the lid of the pot or kettle should be left open. To increase humidity to the house effectively

Although humidifiers are effective in creating an atmosphere that is not so dry that it is harmful to health, But if you don’t have a humidifier, try using the above method to reduce the problem of dry air in winter.

Summary of content from: shufuse.com