5 tips for masturbation with the shower head

#tips #masturbation #shower

Masturbation is a true art that we have perfected over the years. Whether manually or with a sex toy: We have all learned one or two techniques that reliably bring us to climax.

Others, on the other hand, forego the wrist cramp and expensive toy investments. Instead, you use the shower head for masturbation. Curious how this is supposed to work? We’ll tell you how your next shower will be orgasmic and what you should definitely pay attention to.

Masturbation is fun and super healthy!(Photo: Unsplash)

Masturbation with the shower head – a sensible thing?

Masturbation is the most normal thing in the world and yet for many it is shameful. Women in particular are more reserved and lend a hand significantly less than men. At least that’s what a recent survey by the sex toy manufacturer womanizer found. She discovered that there is not only a gender pay gap when it comes to pay, but also a masturbation gap between the sexes.

The results are based on the statements of 6,000 participants from twelve different countries. While men masturbate an average of 154 times, women only masturbate an average of 49 times a year. You can find more information about how often women masturbate here.

Masturbation is helpful in many ways: it reduces stress (even more so if we practice mindful masturbation), allows us to discover our own bodies and allows feelings of happiness to arise within us. And a woman doesn’t always need a vibrator for masturbation…

We have 5 tips for you to ensure that masturbation with the shower head works safely. (Photo: imago images/Panthermedia)

This is how masturbation works with the shower head

The shower head at home can also work wonders. However, there are a few things you should pay attention to so as not to attack the intimate flora. This is how orgasms work safely with the shower head:

1. Water temperature

A hot shower is in all respects, but if you want to satisfy yourself with a shower head, you shouldn’t be too particular about the water temperature. Hot water can cause burns to the vulva and irritation of the vaginal mucosa. Lukewarm water is therefore the better choice. As excitement increases, temperature becomes irrelevant anyway.

2. Water pressure

When masturbating with the shower head, you should also avoid turning on the water jet too much. It’s true that a jet aimed specifically at the clitoris is a guarantee of orgasm. But the clitoris shouldn’t be numb afterwards. Additionally, too much water pressure can allow too much water to enter your vagina. Which leads us to our third tip…

When having sex in the shower or in the bathtub and when masturbating with the shower head, make sure that your intimate flora does not dry out. (Photo: shutterstock)

3. Water direction

Anyone who makes themselves comfortable with the shower head should never shower into the vagina. This transports germs into the body, which can, for example, promote an infection. This can also attack the intimate flora, which can lead to problems such as vaginal thrush. So it’s better if the water jet is only used outside.

4. Water duration

But please not for too long! Because as pleasant as it may be to satisfy yourself with a shower head, it is just as harmful to our (mucous) skin. If you have too much fun in the bath, this dries out and can no longer adequately protect us from bacteria and infections. In short: the faster you reach orgasm, the better. The same applies to sex in the shower and sex in the bathtub.

Rabbit vibrators provide vaginal and clitoral stimulation & are better for penetration so a shower head.(Photo: istock.com/booblik_uk)

5. Shower head ≠ dildo

Do you need more than a jet of water and long to be penetrated? Understandable, but please keep your hands away from the shower head. This should never be inserted vaginally. Injuries and infections are inevitable. It’s better to use one of the many sex toys for women, which are usually waterproof.

Masturbation with the shower head? But please do it right!

Whether and how you will satisfy yourself in the future is of course entirely up to you. However, this much can be revealed: lending a hand more often is the ultimate stress killer, especially if you combine masturbation with the shower head with a relaxing bath.

Would you like more self-love? This natural aphrodisiac helps you to increase your desire, this is how the yoni egg performs in self-experimentation and this is revealed by stiff nipples.