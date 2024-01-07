5 tips to keep your child healthy well into old age

#tips #child #healthy #age

  • BuzzFeed
  • News

    • As of: January 7, 2024, 6:00 a.m

    By: Pia Seitler

    PrintShare

    The foundation for a healthy heart is laid in childhood. Parents can actively influence this if they follow these recommendations.

    In 2021, cardiovascular diseases were responsible for more than a third of all deaths, with around 340,000 deaths. A risk factor for these diseases is high blood pressure. It precedes illnesses such as heart attacks or strokes by years and decades and ideally should not occur at all.

    High blood pressure can be prevented through a healthy lifestyle, specifically: through more exercise, a healthier diet and reducing excess weight, but also through stress reduction and mindfulness. According to Renate Oberhoffer-Fritz, head of the Chair of Preventive Pediatrics at the TUM School of Medicine and Health in Munich, the course for this is set in early childhood. “Parents can lay the foundation for their children’s health well into old age.”

    More on the topic: 5 tips parents can use to help their children with mental illness

    5 tips for a healthy heart. © YAY Images/Imago/BuzzFeed

    Tips to prevent high blood pressure and illnesses in childhood

    At the end of 2022, an analysis of data from the Commercial Health Insurance Fund (KKH) showed that the number of obese children had increased by 27 percent within ten years. This is one of the reasons why the German Society for Pediatric Cardiology has published a guideline that contains specific tips for parents.

    1. Sufficient physical exercise
    60 minutes per day of moderate to intensive activity and at least three days of intensive activity including strengthening the muscles are recommended.

    Also Read:  Venezuela announces military exercise and accuses the United Kingdom of "hostile provocation" by ship off the coast of Guyana

    2. Enough sleep
    Nine to twelve hours of uninterrupted sleep per night with set sleep and wake times.

    0

    You’re definitely interested too

    3. Healthy eating
    Two to three portions of fruit and vegetables per day as well as little sugar, salt and unsaturated fatty acids.

    4. Reduced media consumption
    Screen time should be a maximum of 30 to 60 minutes per day. Even from teenagers onwards, two hours a day should not be exceeded.

    5. Stress reduction
    Inclusion of meditation and breathing exercises from kindergarten age.

    More on the topic: Psychologist warns against parenting methods that can trigger fears in children

    “Parents should not use new media to keep their child quiet”

    The recommendations for media consumption and stress reduction are relatively new. Screen time influences health indirectly – children who sit in front of the computer or cell phone for long periods of time move less. In addition, high media consumption can increase stress levels: constant availability or the “pressure” to present yourself “perfectly” lead to stress.

    But how can the recommendations be implemented in everyday life at a time when children and young people are almost constantly looking at their cell phones? “As with nutrition or exercise, it is important that parents model the right behavior for their children, i.e. conscious media consumption. If a mother who is taking her baby for a walk in the stroller actually looks at her cell phone the whole time and barely maintains eye contact with the child, something is wrong,” says Oberhoffer-Fritz.

    “Parents should also not use new media to quiet the child or use screen time as a ‘reward’. Because that increases the appeal.” A student examined the consequences of parents’ cell phone use on their children in the “BabyLab”.

    Also Read:  A few seconds of touch-up can save you from back pain! Here's what you need to do

    Subscribe to our channels: The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now also available on WhatsApp and Telegram.

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    How did Mossad carry out the assassination of Hamas leaders?
    How did Mossad carry out the assassination of Hamas leaders?
    Posted on
    The world’s largest asset manager prepares to lay off 600 workers
    The world’s largest asset manager prepares to lay off 600 workers
    Posted on
    Microsoft keyboards and mice rise from the ashes. But they will carry a different brand – SMARTmania.cz
    Microsoft keyboards and mice rise from the ashes. But they will carry a different brand – SMARTmania.cz
    Posted on
    a large hypermarket is totally disappearing from Romania
    a large hypermarket is totally disappearing from Romania
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
    o f f i c e @byohosting.com

    More Interesting News