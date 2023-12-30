5 tips to make Wi-Fi faster – Marketeer

Internet users quickly understand whether Wi-Fi coverage is good or bad. However, doing a brief analysis of your situation is a valuable first step. Useful analysis tools are available to help you in your efforts.

Is the Wi-Fi too slow or is the connection interrupted more and more frequently? Typically, this is due to a range issue, as many homes have the router somewhere in a corner. A central and slightly elevated position is ideal for a router, for example, on a sideboard or in a closet “in the middle” of an apartment. The router’s Wi-Fi must not be blocked by other objects located in front of or to the side of the router. Does the router have external antennas? These can be arranged at different angles. Try different antenna positions until reception improves.

  • Is the router too old?

    • If you have to replace your old router, the new model should definitely support Wi-Fi 5 or even Wi-Fi 6. Both standards are considerably faster than Wi-Fi 4. Additionally, a portion of Wi-Fi 4, the 2.4 GHz band, is extremely overloaded in many large urban areas. Your Wi-Fi gains speed again when switching to a router model that supports the Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6 standard.

  • Wi-Fi repeaters for short distances

    • Obstacles such as walls or reinforced concrete ceilings act as a brake on the Wi-Fi, which becomes increasingly slower and, in the worst case, ends up stopping completely. Wi-Fi repeaters increase the range of your existing wireless network.

  • For long distances – Internet from electrical outlets

    • However, in large residential areas a repeater is no longer suitable because repeaters also use the Wi-Fi network to transmit data between each other. In these cases, there is a suitable solution for long Wi-Fi distances: adapters that use the home’s own electrical network as if it were a long data cable. The advantage: reinforced concrete walls, ceilings and even underfloor heating systems are no longer an obstacle because it is a cable-based solution.

