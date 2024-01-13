#Allied #Countries #Provide #Aid #Gaza

GAZA – It is not only Muslim and Arab countries that provide assistance to Palestinians in Gaza. However, many allies of the United States (US) have also provided assistance to Gaza residents who have suffered from the Israeli invasion since October 7.

The besieged enclave, home to 2.3 million people, is in dire need of humanitarian aid after Israel cut off food, fuel and electricity supplies before launching a bombing campaign.

5 US Allied Countries that Provide Aid to Gaza

1. European Union

The European Union’s (EU) top priority is to provide as much humanitarian aid as possible to the Gaza Strip. This was confirmed by the Chair of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in December 2023.

Ursula von der Leyen said Europe organized 28 humanitarian flights and sent around 1,200 tons of aid.

Von der Leyen also stressed the need for efforts to address the impact of the conflict, and said: “There will be no peace unless there is the prospect of a political solution, for both Israel and Palestine, and this is a two-state solution. “

But the commission chairman underlined that “Gaza cannot be a safe haven for Hamas. Hamas cannot be in the governance structure of a Palestinian state.”

He suggested a “reformed Palestinian Authority” should govern the West Bank and Gaza.

2. Canada

Canada will provide additional humanitarian assistance of USD 50 million to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Global Affairs Canada said the funding will help provide food, water, emergency medical assistance, protective services and other life-saving assistance, while ensuring that none of it goes to Hamas.

“It is vital that Palestinian civilians in Gaza who need life-saving assistance receive it as soon as possible,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

“Canada will continue to work with its trusted and experienced humanitarian partners to ensure this funding reaches those who are suffering.”