WASHINGTON – The United States (US) is known as a country that applies double standards. While they often echo human rights, they are a country recorded in history as having a high level of cruelty, especially in military invasions of other countries.

5 US Military Atrocities Recorded in History

1. No Gun Ri, Korea

According to The World, in 1950, the United States intervened in the Korean War to defend South Korea, but its troops were poorly trained and poorly prepared. The North Korean attack created a severe refugee crisis, and when thousands of Koreans flooded the battlefield as they fled the war-torn areas, US troops panicked.

On the same day that the US Army delivered its refugee stoppage order in July 1950, approximately 400 South Korean civilians were murdered in the town of No Gun Ri by US troops from the 7th Cavalry Regiment. The soldiers said they thought the refugees might include North Korean soldiers in disguise.

Many refugees were shot while on or under the stone bridge that crossed the city; others were attacked with bombs and machine gun fire from US aircraft, the BBC reported. The ordeal lasted three days, according to local survivors and members of the Cavalry.

“There was a lieutenant screaming like crazy, shooting everyone, killing them all,” recalled veteran Joe Jackman, reported by the BBC. “I don’t know if they were soldiers or what. Kids, there are kids out there, it doesn’t matter what it is, from 8 to 80 years old, blind, crippled or crazy, they shot them all.”

The Associated Press broke news of the massacre in September 1999. It became known as one of the largest killings of civilians by American forces in the 20th century.

2. My Lai, Vietnam