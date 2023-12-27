5 vitamins you need most in winter

#vitamins #winter

Colds, influenza, and other diseases are common during the winter, especially among the elderly.

But, fortunately, there are many vitamins and nutritional supplements that can help boost our immune system and maintain the health of our bodies and minds in the winter, according to what was confirmed by the American newspaper “New York Post”.

These vitamins are:

Vitamin C”

Vitamin C is the most important vitamin that should be taken regularly in the winter.

This vitamin performs a number of important functions in the body, including protecting cells and maintaining their health, maintaining the health of the skin, blood vessels, bones and cartilage, and helping in the healing of wounds.

The British Health Service says that people between the ages of 19 and 64 need to take 40 mg of vitamin C daily.

Vitamin D”

Vitamin D is necessary to support immunity.

The body cannot absorb calcium unless there is vitamin D, which makes it essential for maintaining bone health.

This vitamin is also known as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. It also maintains nerves and supports immune health, muscle function and brain cell activity, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Vitamin D may reduce the risk of autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis.

However, the amount of vitamin D produced by the skin can decrease during the winter months.

Health authorities recommend that adults aged 19 years and over take 15 micrograms of vitamin D daily.

Vitamin B6

While all B vitamins are important, vitamin B6 in particular is essential for a healthy nervous and immune system, especially during the winter when colds and flu are common.

Vitamin B6 deficiency is actually common, and deficiency can lead to symptoms such as depression and confusion.

The vitamin helps the body convert food into cellular energy, which can help combat fatigue during the winter.

Sources of vitamin B6 include bananas, tuna, salmon, legumes, beef, nuts, poultry, chickpeas, and whole grains.

The recommended amount of vitamin B6 is 1.3 mg per day.

Zinc

Zinc is a mineral that can help boost the body’s natural defenses against disease, and also helps with deep sleep.

Zinc plays a role in promoting skin health, immune function, and cell growth, and can protect against acne and infections.

Studies have also indicated that zinc reduces the risk of some age-related diseases.

Omega 3

Omega-3 fatty acids are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, death from cardiovascular disease, sudden death from irregular heartbeats, blood clots, and some forms of cancer such as breast cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia.

Fish are the best source of omega-3, and the American Heart Association recommends that people without a history of heart disease eat at least two servings of fish every week.

Omega-3 can also be obtained from dark leafy vegetables, flax seeds and walnuts.

