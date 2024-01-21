5 wintery and easy dishes from the oven

From a classic Shepherd’s pie to a light vegetable quiche, below you’ll find five dishes you’ll absolutely love.

1. Shepherd’s Pie

The traditional Shepherd’s Pie is a popular choice during Easter, but this dish is also an excellent choice outside this festive period. Make a fresh salad as a counterpart.

2: Leek casserole with ham and sweet potato puree

Ham, leek and cheese from the oven: this combination is guaranteed to be a success. Hugo puts his own tasty twist on this recipe by adding a white cheese sauce with wine and serving seasoned sweet potatoes. Did you know that this recipe was the most popular recipe in 2023 from Eigen Huis & Tuin: Lekker Leven!? Definitely recommended.

3. Savory galette with apple, onion and brie

A galette, or a savory pie, should of course not be missing from this list. Hugo makes a filling of apple, onion and brie for this savory pie: curious about this flavor combination? Try it out yourself!

4. Light vegetable quiche

If you are looking for a warm and light dish from the oven, then this light vegetable quiche is recommended. While a quiche is usually known for its firm and full character, this variant based on fresh vegetables is a lot lighter and airier. Hugo recommends a refreshing tomato salad with this quiche. Lets eat!

5. Eggplant from the oven

Want to get the most flavor from an eggplant? Prepare it in the oven! This recipe actually comes partly from the oven: Hugo makes an Italian spaghetti with homemade hazelnut spread and eggplant from the oven, topped with mozzarella… Delicious!

