5 World Records Considered Too Dangerous to Do, What Are They?

Some people may have dreams of becoming world famous. One shortcut that can be taken is to enter the world record list or Guinness World Records.

Known since 1954, there have been many achievements that have been recognized and become the best in the world. Ranging from the impressive like the loudest cat purr of almost 55 decibels to the ridiculous.

But did you know that the world record category can sometimes be withdrawn from consideration. The reason is because this category presents controversy or danger to those who achieve it.

Anything? The following is a list of 5 world records that were withdrawn because they were considered dangerous, quoted from Mental Floss.

5 World Records That Are Considered Dangerous

1. The Greediest Figure in the World

Guinness World Records has banned all records involving excessive or gluttonous eating since the 1990s. However, the record for permitted foods is that they are the fastest.

Because fast eating skills involve the criteria of a short time period and a small amount of food. One of the records about fast eating was obtained by Leah Shutkever.

Leah set the record for Fastest Time to Eat a Head of Lettuce in 2023 with a time of 46.52 seconds.

2. Buried Alive

Guinness World Records rarely acknowledges the horrific survival test of being buried alive. One of the people who did this was Mick Meaney, someone from England.

Meaney was hoping for praise from the Guinness World Record after surviving 61 days underground in 1968. But instead of praise, when he resurfaced no one from the organization was present.

This attempt to create a record is considered dangerous and could have fatal consequences. Such as the case of Janaka Basnayake from Sri Lanka who died in 2012 after being placed in a 10-foot trench for several hours.

But if detikers want to create a record related to funerals, don’t worry. One of the records related to this was obtained by Allen McCloskey.

McCloskey received the title of Longest Career as a Grave Digger at the age of 68 years, 191 days in 2021. In 2023, McCloskey is known to still be carrying out his duties at the age of 70 years, 7 months, 20 days.

3. Hunger strike

Guinness World Records does not want to give a record title to those who are willing to risk their health and do bad things. For them, surviving by not eating is a sensitive area that is difficult to monitor. Therefore, the request to measure it was not granted.

However, one figure who has earned the title of being able to survive by not eating is Angus Barbieri. Instead of eating orally, Barbieri survived on liquid vitamins for 382 days from 1965 to 1966.

Berbieri is known to be a patient being treated at the hospital. So that the fluids and vitamins given to him are under supervision.

Not applicable to humans, the record of surviving without food applies to parasites. Guinness World Records notes that Ornithodoros turicata or soft fleas can survive without eating for up to five years.

4. Longest Marathon Dance

Dancing is an activity that seems harmless but can prove to be excruciating if taken to the extreme. The United States held taro marathons without rest for hours, days, even months in the 1920s and 1930s.

However, in 1923 one of the participants, Homer Morehouse, died. Since then, cities such as Boston and Los Angeles have banned the contest.

Guinness World Records stated that it would judge the marathon dance contest by ensuring participants were over 16 years old and rested for at least five minutes every hour.

5. Dangerous Tricks on Animals

One of the records held in animals was achieved by Otto, a skateboarding bulldog. However, it was stated that Guinness World Records generally will not review any records that might harm animals.

This is because the animal may be under greater pressure to achieve the record. This is considered dangerous behavior for the animal.

So, those are 5 records that are considered dangerous for human achievement. So, don’t do either of them, detikers!

