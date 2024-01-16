5-year-old dies after mysterious viral illness

The death of a 5-year-old girl shocked the Italian region of Veneto. Little Beatrice died of multiple organ failure, which could have been caused by an infection with four viruses.

Italy. A tragic death is currently shaking the Veneto region: According to “Südtirolnews”, 5-year-old Beatrice Angela Gobbo is said to have died of multiple organ failure after a short course of illness, which could be due to an infection with four viruses.

Shortly before New Year’s Eve, her father Giovanni (43) is said to have had flu symptoms. On New Year’s Day, Beatrice felt unwell and later developed a fever. The parents decided to take their 5-year-old daughter to the hospital in Padua.

Initially, Beatrice was able to be stabilized in the hospital, but then the first complications arose – including a cerebral hemorrhage, as “Südtirolnews” further reports. Her condition quickly deteriorated. The girl died on January 4th at 12:45 p.m.

Organs irreparably damaged

“Südtirolnews” cites initial suspicions that the 5-year-old’s illness could have been caused by various types of viruses. During initial examinations, doctors found that Beatrice’s organs had been irreparably damaged. An autopsy will now clarify what exactly led to this collapse.

The doctors are also investigating whether there could be a connection between the father’s illness and the girl’s death. However, doctors do not believe that Beatrice’s death is related to the seasonal flu.

