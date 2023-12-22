5-year-old girl from Șăndărei died after allegedly being washed with a substance against lice by her grandmother, a 35-year-old woman / The girl’s cousin, a one-year-old and 11-month-old boy is in serious condition

#5yearold #girl #Șăndărei #died #allegedly #washed #substance #lice #grandmother #35yearold #woman #girls #cousin #oneyearold #11monthold #boy #condition

A 5-year-old minor died, and the 1-year-old and 11-month-old minor is in serious condition at the Șăndărei City Hospital, Ialomita IPJ announces. The two children were allegedly washed with a toxic substance, possibly “tomoxan” by their grandmother, a 35-year-old woman from Șăndărei. Tomoxan is an extremely harmful substance, an insecticide used to disinfect animals.

“On December 21 this year, at around 8:30 p.m., the Police of the City of Tăndărei were notified by the medical personnel from the Tăndărei Hospital about the fact that two minors, aged 5, 1 year and 11 months, were brought to the guard room who would have been intoxicated with a toxic substance.

Following the checks carried out, the police established the fact that another minor, 10 years old, was transported to another hospital unit in Slobozia with similar symptoms.

The investigations are being continued by a complex team under the aspect of committing the crimes of manslaughter and ill-treatment of the minor”, announces IPJ Ialomița.

At the same time, DGASPC Ialomița was informed, in order to carry out the activities within its competence.

The 10-year-old and the 1-year-old are siblings, and the 5-year-old is their cousin.

Tomoxan is an extremely harmful substance, used to disinfect animals, but in solutions where the percentage is extremely small. The insecticide is used only by authorized personnel and is used to treat external parasites (ticks, lice, etc.) in dogs, cats, sheep and horses.

Cases of children dying from poisoning with this substance occur, despite the warnings of the authorities.

“Even at a usual concentration of 0.025% (one liter per 400 liters of water), it is still very dangerous, protective equipment must be used. In its pure form, it is truly deadly. It is quickly absorbed through the skin and stops all the organs, all the muscles. Simply kill. And for domestic animals, which end up for human consumption, after treatment, a break of at least 90 days is needed before slaughter”, says a veterinarian, quoted by Brasov.net.