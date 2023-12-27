$50 million reward for information about the murder of Mayor Jhonatan Alvarez, which occurred this Tuesday in Florida, Valle

#million #reward #information #murder #Mayor #Jhonatan #Alvarez #occurred #Tuesday #Florida #Valle

In the midst of searching citizens, a uniformed Police officer was murdered around 5:00 pm this Tuesday, December 26, in events that occurred in the Bello Horizonte neighborhood, in the municipality of Florida, Valle del Cauca.

The uniformed man, identified as Mayor Jonathan Álvarez, who was 38 years old and had been linked to the institution for 18 years, was transferred to a clinic in Palmira, where he died due to a gunshot wound to the neck.

The Government of Valle offers a reward of up to 50 million pesos to anyone who provides information that allows for the capture of these criminals responsible for this fact.

The authorities confirmed the terrible event and stated that everything happened when Mayor Álvarez and another colleague were carrying out patrol work and decided to search two men with a suspicious attitude who were traveling on a motorcycle.

At that moment the uniformed officers gave them the stop sign, but the criminals began to flee. In the middle of the chase, one of the men pulled out a firearm and started shooting.

This act of violence adds to those that have occurred in recent days in the south-west of Colombia, since Florida has a border with several municipalities in Cauca, where the public order situation has remained tense recently.

Faced with this, President Gustavo Petro ordered a series of actions with which he seeks to guarantee the security of the inhabitants of the department of Cauca and reduce the control of illegal armed groups.

The official reported through his X account that the director of the Police, General William René Salamanca, ordered that 130 uniformed personnel from the institution move to this region of the country.

“In compliance with the order issued yesterday by President Gustavo Petro to strengthen security in the department of Cauca, the director of the Police today ordered the sending of 50 intelligence and investigation police officers and another 80 specialists in special operations,” the chief announced. of the Defense portfolio.

