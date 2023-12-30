50 New Year’s resolutions for mental health

#Years #resolutions #mental #health

Applying the “let them” theory, taking care of your internal dialogue and prioritizing real interaction over virtual ones are goals that will boost your well-being in the coming year. Explore our tips so that your intentions don’t vanish into thin air.

Last update: December 30, 2023

With the arrival of the new year, many of us face the challenge of setting resolutions for the coming season. Setting goals is a tool that helps improve quality of life, maintain motivation and experience personal growth.

It’s true that life doesn’t change just because the numbers on the calendar do. But, it is also true that the transition between one year and another prompts us to reflect on what we want to achieve in the months ahead and, oriented towards this, adjust the course of our actions.

If you have decided that your 2024 goals focus on your mental health, but you are not sure what goals to set or how to approach them, take a look at the following lines.

New Year’s resolutions that boost your psychological well-being

Knowing the importance of taking care of your mental health is a good start, but have you specifically considered what to do to preserve it? Here is a list of 50 goals related to well-being, addressing, among other aspects, habits, relationships, emotional work and harmony between work and personal life. Select the ones that resonate most with you.

1. Take care of your internal dialogue

The way you talk to yourself influences how you feel and the way you face life’s challenges. For this reason, one of the most powerful goals you can adopt in this new year is to take care of the words you use when speaking to yourself. Change excessive self-criticism for messages of encouragement and you will notice a huge difference in your well-being.

2. Practice gratitude

Take a moment each day to be grateful. Connect with what you have and what you are, and express it with gratitude. This simple habit will make you appreciate the little things in everyday life and it will change the way you see the world.

3. Be more aware of how you nourish your body

Food influences your mental health, so listen to what your body needs and eat a balanced diet. You don’t have to follow restrictive diets, much less prohibit yourself from the foods you like. Rather, it is about choosing consciously about what you need to eat at all times.

4. Be more aware of how you nourish your mind

Your mind is nourished by the movies you watch, the music you listen to, the books you read, the content you consume on social networks and the experiences you live. Ask yourself what you want to flourish within you and make decisions accordingly.

5. Generate or recover the habit of reading

Reading is a great ally of mental health. Don’t put pressure on yourself to read a book a week, especially if you haven’t done so in a while. Allow yourself to return to this activity at your own pace. and discover the pleasure of immersing yourself in those books that you should not miss.

6. Be more open to meeting new people

If you haven’t made new friends in a while and tend to reject social invitations without even considering them, this resolution may be meaningful to you. Life is full of opportunities to create genuine connections.

7. Use social networks (RR. SS.) more responsibly

Be selective with the content you consume and share. Avoid getting carried away by the endless algorithm and reflect on what really matters to you. Remember that social networks are a tool, not a dictator of your time and attention.

8. Set one day a week to completely disconnect from HR. H.H.

Have you thought about the possibility of adding a detox digital to your week? Disconnect from the world online allows you to discover the surprises that life offline has reserved. If once a week seems like too difficult a challenge, how about trying it every two weeks or once a month?

9. Take more walks through natural environments

Science backs it up: walking in natural environments positively influences emotional well-being. You don’t need to have a paradisiacal beach or an imposing forest ten minutes from your house. Just visit a nearby park. Nature, even in small doses, has the power to recharge your energy.

10. Incorporate meditation practices o mindfulness

Whether by practicing conscious breathing, following a guided meditation, or just taking a moment to be present, you contribute to your emotional well-being.

11. Sleep better

Leave behind ideas like “I’ll catch up on sleep on the weekend” or “sleeping is losing time in my life.” Quality sleep is essential for mental health.

12. Explore new forms of artistic expression

Paint, sculpt, dance, sing or try any other art form that inspires you. In addition to feeding your creativity, Artistic expression is like a therapeutic channel to release emotions and find new perspectives.

13. Stop waiting for others to guess what you feel

Unless you share your life with people gifted with telepathic abilities, it is unlikely that those around you will guess your thoughts and emotions. Commit to open and honest communication as a primary element.

14. Create a relaxation space at home

Design a special corner to relax . You can include scented candles, comfortable cushions and soft lighting. The idea is that this space gives you a feeling of calm and serenity.

15. Start the practice of journaling

Practice journaling It cannot be missing from your list of mental health resolutions for the New Year. Putting your thoughts on paper can be more interesting than you imagine. This practice is a valuable strategy for problems such as stress or depression.

16. Go to therapy

Going to therapy is an act of self-love. In this sense, starting a psychotherapeutic process is one of the best goals you can set for yourself if what you are looking for is to take care of your mental health and improve your quality of life.

17. Replace the “should” with the “I would like”

By changing “I should” or “I have to” for “I would like” or “I would like,” you transform obligations into choices or desires. It’s a simple perspective replacement that makes a significant difference. Don’t say “I should look better”; opt for “I would like to look better.”

18. Take care of the links that make you grow

Relationships don’t take care of themselves. Just as a garden needs attention and care to flourish, bonds also need to be nurtured. Dedicate quality time to them.

19. Surround yourself with inspiring people

“Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you who you are”; This is a more colloquial way of referring to speaker Jim Rohn’s phrase: “We are the average of the five people we spend the most time with.” And you, do you surround yourself with people you admire?

20. Redefine success according to what it means to you

Success does not have a single mold. Instead of following conventional definitions, ask yourself what it means to you to be a successful person.

21. Connect more with the “here and now”

This implies Enjoy the present moment without worrying excessively about things from the past or the future. The formula is simple: when you are eating, eat. When you’re chatting with a friend, chat with a friend. When you are playing with your child, play with your child.

22. Give yourself the opportunity to get out of your comfort zone

Many times, magic happens outside the known places. It is true that venturing beyond the familiar can generate fear and vertigo, but doing so from time to time opens the door to incredible opportunities.

23. Be less of a spectator and create more

If you spend a lot of time looking at other people’s content on social media, feeling envious of their lives, you probably know that feeling of emptiness that’s hard to describe. What if you are the one who takes the reins and takes action?

24. Create a healthy morning routine

Establish a healthy morning routine that positively prepares you for the day. Can include habits such as hydration, meditation, exercise or reading.

25. Turn off screens early

Turning off electronic devices at least an hour before going to sleep is a very good measure to improve sleep quality. You can try replacing television with writing and your cell phone with a book.

26. Reduce self-demand and perfectionism

If you can give yourself permission to be human, you have done more than half the work of taking care of your mental health. Accepting that you don’t have to be perfect and learning that mistakes are part of life will free you from unnecessary burden.

27. Interact more with the real world and less with the digital world

Reduce screen time and spend more time doing real-world activities, like having face-to-face conversations or taking walks outside.

28. Drink more water

Make sure you drink enough water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated. If you find the water too bland, add slices of fresh fruits such as lemon, cucumber or mint to give it more flavor. Another tip to acquire this habit more easily is to carry a reusable bottle with you.

29. Use the stairs instead of the elevator

It’s a simple way to include physical activity in your daily life. In addition to exercising regularly, consider ditching the car for short distances or getting off the bus one stop before and completing the journey. There are thousands of ways to be on the move!

30. Eliminate the negative from your life

Things, people, attitudes and everything that negatively affects your mental well-being, has to stay away in this new year. Get out of your life what doesn’t add up and, on the contrary, affects your peace of mind.

31. Sunbathe a few minutes a day (using sunscreen)

Exposure to sunlight helps improve mood by stimulating the production of vitamin D. This vitamin converts tryptophan into serotonin, a hormone that regulates our mood. Therefore, it receives sunlight for at least ten minutes a day. Of course, don’t forget to protect your skin with sunscreen!

32. Cultivate patience in difficult situations

Face difficult moments with calm and patience. Take a deep breath, step back, and take the time you need to approach the situation as thoughtfully as possible.

33. Take active breaks during the work day

Occupational health is essential for mental well-being. A healthy habit in this new year is to integrate small active breaks into your work day. Get up, stretch your muscles, or take a short walk.

34. Adopt a routine of skincare

Beyond taking care of the appearance and health of the skin, carrying out a routine of skincare It is a form of self-care. There is no need to follow endless steps or invest in expensive products, it is just an opportunity to dedicate time and give your skin the attention it deserves.

35. Leave the multitasking

You’re not an octopus man or woman, are you? Focusing on one task at a time is one of the most powerful resolutions you can set for the New Year. This way you will not only do things better, but you will also manage stress.

36. Asking “what do I need right now?” several times a day

It is a powerful practice to attend to your physical needs. This simple reminder allows you to reconnect with yourself, identify what you need and take action to satisfy them. Do you need to drink water? Eat something? Pee? Stretch your body?

37. Apply the theory let them

The theory let them It refers to the idea of ​​letting go and not taking everything personally. Other people’s world doesn’t revolve around you, so their actions don’t always have to do with you. This is an ideal goal to strengthen emotional health in the coming year!

38. Cultivate a better sense of humor

Humor is a tool to relieve stress and improve mood. You can propose look for the funny in everyday life, laugh at yourself and share laughter with others.

39. Allow yourself to feel sad or lost

You feel sad, so what? You feel confused, so what? Sometimes, Facing unpleasant emotions is the first step to overcoming them and find emotional clarity.

40. Question your thoughts

Consider your thoughts for what they are: ideas that may or may not align with objective reality. Work on interrogating your beliefs and not taking them as absolute truths.

41. Beware of “infoxication”

We live in an era of infoxication and our society is hyperconnected. For this, It is essential to filter what we consume. It is important to select reliable sources, establish time limits on social networks and balance the amount of news to avoid information saturation.

42. Practice the German technique quitting time to disconnect from work

Do you know the German method quitting time? It involves taking a short walk at the end of each workday. This practice helps you make a clear cut between work and personal life. It is very valuable for those who work independently.

43. Make the bed every day

It’s a way to start the day on the right foot. This small act helps start a chain of good habits, giving you a sense of accomplishment and order.

44. Leave your cell phone aside at social gatherings

The kitten videos, WhatsApp group messages, and Instagram photos of your favorite celebrity can wait. They’re not going anywhere. In moments with friends or family, Put the phone aside and fully enjoy the company.

45. Interrupt less and listen more

Practice active listening to build stronger, more meaningful relationships. Make an effort not to interrupt when someone else speaks and listen carefully to what they have to say.

46. ​​Be more aware of your own limits and lose the fear of “no”

Work on identifying your own limits and don’t hesitate to assertively say “no” when you need to. This habit is key to taking care of yourself and a way to prioritize yourself.

47. Let others be as they are

Don’t get complicated trying to change people. Let them be themselves. Each person is unique and has the right to show themselves as they are, even if you don’t like it.

48. Worry less about what is not important

It’s okay to worry about money, appearance, or what people will say. But it is essential Do not obsess over the accumulation of material goods or follow unrealistic beauty standards.

49. Take more care of what is truly meaningful

Focus on what has value to you: relationships, authentic moments, and those things that make you feel alive. Your time and energy are limited resources, so avoid wasting them on the trivial.

50. Prioritize your well-being

Think about the role your well-being played in the year ahead. Was it a priority or did it take a backseat? Now, look ahead to next year and decide where you want it to fit.

Tips to meet New Year’s goals

Write an extensive list of New Year’s resolutions that reflect our ideal life? It’s a piece of cake! However, carrying them out may be quite complicated. We share with you some recommendations that will make it easier to achieve these goals.

Define realistic goals

Don’t complicate yourself with goals that are impossible to achieve. Imagine that you want to get in shape and you decide to run a marathon in a week. Mistake! That is a direct ticket to failure.

Instead, sets realistic goals, like starting with small distances and increasing gradually. The SMART philosophy is very helpful. With this perspective, each achievement motivates you and brings you closer to your intention.

Focus on a few

If you set out to fulfill the fifty resolutions on this list all at once, you will probably end up exhausted and extremely frustrated. So instead of scattering yourself with a ton of goals, focus on a few. Choose the ones that are most meaningful to you and give them your full attention.

Be flexible

Life is like a card game, sometimes it gives you surprises. If one day you can’t maintain your exercise routine, neglect your sleep hygiene, or immerse yourself in the world of networks more than planned, it’s okay. You don’t need to stick to your plans to the letter, allow yourself to adjust it according to how your desires or possibilities change.

Record progress

It is a valuable resource to keep a diary in which you write down your goals, what you need to achieve them and the time you plan for it. But don’t forget that time is not a straitjacket, go at your own pace.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither were your goals.

The key to achieving your goals for the coming year is to start with small steps and build from there. Go from less to more, set achievable goals and celebrate every progress.

Ultimately, the fact that your New Year’s resolutions are linked to your mental and emotional health reflects your intention to cultivate lasting well-being.

