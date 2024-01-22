50-year-old house in Ximending! 8F of Wannian Building has a lease of 280 million. Experts estimate the bargaining space: starting from 20 million | Real estate | Sanli News Network SETN.COM

#50yearold #house #Ximending #Wannian #Building #lease #million #Experts #estimate #bargaining #space #starting #million #Real #estate #Sanli #News #Network #SETN.COM

Reporter Chen Weifan/Reporting from Taipei

▲The 8th floor of the Wannian Building is for sale for RMB 280 million. It is currently leased by a sauna and warmer operator. The real estate agent estimates that there should be some room for bargaining. (Picture/Photography by reporter Chen Yi)

The lease price for the 8th floor of Wannian Building in Ximending is RMB 280 million! A sales document appeared on 591 Commercial Real Estate, “Ximending Landmark Wannian Commercial Building” was listed for 280 million, with a land area of ​​388.13 square meters and a building age of 50 years. According to “Sanli News Network”, this floor is currently open for 24-hour sauna operation. The owner may want to take advantage of the market recovery and sell it with a lease.

“Wannian Building” is one of the index buildings in Ximending. Taiwan House Ximen Franchise Store stated that the first to fourth floors of the building are shopping malls, mostly department stores, clothing and model companies. Businesses above the fifth floor include amusement parks and hotels. Businesses, movie theaters, Internet cafes, etc. have almost all been rented stably for many years. Only the 8th and 9th floors were originally rented by the same movie theater. Later, after the 8th floor rented out, it was rented by a sauna and warm business operator.

Zhang Xulan, CEO of Taiwan Housing Group Trend Center, said that the Wannian Building has been famous in Ximending for many years. The rental demand is stable and few landlords have released sales, especially now that the crowd in the business district continues to return after the epidemic, and it has gradually returned to its former glory. As long as there are objects If it is released, it will attract the attention of many high-net-worth individuals, and Wannian Building is no exception.

According to the actual price registration, there have been only two records of Wannian Building over the years. The first one was in February 2022. The 7th floor totaled 363.7 square meters, and the monthly rent was 350,000 yuan, and the rent per square meter was less than a thousand yuan; the other one was In May 2022, which is the 8th floor that is now rumored to be for sale, 333.8 square meters (excluding the common use part) will be rented by a sauna and warm operator at a monthly rent of 450,000 yuan. The unit rental price is approximately 1,349 yuan/square meter.

Zhang Xulan analyzed that based on the current online sale price of 280 million and the monthly rent of 450,000, the annual return rate is about 1.9%. However, in the market, the return rate generally expected by property buyers is at least about 2 to 2.5 %, that is to say, if the price is pushed back to 2%, the price of the project may be reduced by about 20 million, which means it will be sold at a price of less than 260 million, which will be easier to attract investors.

Although the Wannian Building in Ximending is old, most of the owners hold it for a long time and the tenants have high stability. According to cadastral data, a natural person named Liu on the 8th floor bought it in 2011 and held it for more than 10 years. He is currently also There is no loan, and the household registration is on Ren’ai Road, Xinyi District. It is obvious that the owner of the house has considerable capital and is probably an experienced real estate investor.

Zhang Lingyu, deputy manager of the First Economic Research Center, said that although most stores are currently small shops, once a commercial space with a large square footage is rented out, it is likely to be a long-term operation. Considering the investment in decoration costs and customer source management, most of them are for one-time use. The contracts signed are all 3 to 5 years, so selling with a lease has become the biggest incentive to attract investors.

