50M FREE SWIMMING – Holy Antsa achieves a record under 27 seconds

Extraordinary feat. Former scholarship holder from the Kazan high-level center in Russia in 2021 Holy Antsa Rabejaona who has been continuing her studies at the “The Volga Region state university of physical culture, sports and tourism” since October thanks to a scholarship from the “Solidarity development program” just smashed the national 50m freestyle record on Saturday. She improved her own record of 27”35 set during the Island Games at the beginning of September against the new best time of 26”94 in the 25m pool. At the JIOI, she won the silver medal while at the same time updating Bako Ratsifandrihamanana’s old record of 27”99, achieved during the African Games in Nairobi in 1987.

Holy Antsa is thus the first Malagasy to achieve a time below 27 seconds. “Well done. I spotted Holy Antsa from a young age at 6 years old at the Cosfa club. She was able to achieve such a result thanks to her sacrifices and the support of her parents. This was the reaction of Bako Ratsifandrihamanana, bronze medalist at the African Games in Nairobi.

Serge Rasanda

