538 Morning Show wins Golden Radio Ring

ANPRick Romijn, Florentien van der Meulen, Tim Klijn and Niels van Baarlen on the red carpet

NOS Nieuws•gisteren, 22:34

The 538 Morning Show has won the Golden Radio Ring. The presentation of the radio awards took place at the De Vorstin pop venue in Hilversum and was presented by 3FM DJ Rob Janssen.

Since last summer, Radio 538 DJ Tim Klijn can be heard on Radio 538 with sidekicks Rick Romijn and Niels van Baarlen, and newsreader Florentien van der Meulen. “We did not expect this. No speech was written,” Klijn said. “I can only say that we are extremely happy and grateful for the fact that we can receive the biggest radio prize there is tonight.”

The evening was a great success for Radio 538 – and Tim Klijn in particular. Klijn also won the prize for best presenter. Last year he succeeded Wietze de Jager at 538 in the morning. Klijn therefore left Radio Veronica, where he could also be heard in the morning with sidekicks Romijn and Van Baarlen.

The winner of the best podcast had a royal touch. Podcast Through the eyes of the king emerged as the winner. In that podcast, King Willem-Alexander looked back on his first decade as head of state in ten episodes with radio DJ Edwin Evers. Other contenders included Geuze & Gorgels by Monica Geuze and Kaj Gorgels and Moordcast van youtuber Dionne Slagter.

Alternative radio award

In recent days there has been criticism of the nominations for RadioRing. Since last year, the award for best presenter has been gender neutral and among the latest nominees it turned out not to be a single woman. For this reason, a group of female radio makers created an alternative radio prize.

In her own show on FunX, Vonneke Ritfeld, better known as Vonneke Bonneke, was told this afternoon that she had received the most votes. “That’s really gangster, man,” responded Vonneke Bonneke, who has been running the afternoon show on FunX together with Nordin Besseling for about a year. More than 20,000 people cast their votes.