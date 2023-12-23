55 million TikTokers suddenly disappeared… Arrested for sexual assault of drunken woman

#million #TikTokers #suddenly #disappeared.. #Arrested #sexual #assault #drunken #woman

A famous Korean TikToker who was selected as one of ‘Asia’s 30 Influential People Under 30’ published by the American economic magazine Forbes in May. /Forbes

A famous domestic short-form creator with tens of millions of subscribers was arrested and indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a woman he was drinking with.

According to the legal community on the 23rd, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s Women and Children Crimes Investigation Division 1 (Chief Prosecutor Jang Hye-young) arrested and indicted a man in his 20s, Mr. A, on charges of special quasi-rape on the 21st. Person A is accused of sexually assaulting Person B, a woman he was drinking with, along with another man, last July.

Mr. A’s crime was revealed through a report from Mr. B. According to SBS, it is known that Mr. A and others did not open the door when the police arrived to check the scene, and the fire department arrived and forcibly opened the door.

It is reported that Mr. B stated to the police who were dispatched at the time of the report, ‘I fell asleep and woke up, but I heard the sound of a video being recorded and was sexually assaulted by two people.’

Gangnam Police Station in Seoul, which investigated the case, arrested Mr. A and his accomplices on the 12th and sent them to the prosecution on the 15th on charges of special quasi-rape. ‘Special quasi-rape’ is a crime in which two or more people sexually assault a person who is weak in mind or body or unable to resist, and is punishable by a severe sentence of up to 7 years in prison.

It is known that during the investigation, Mr. A made a statement to the effect that ‘there was an agreement with Mr. B.’

Mr. A’s YouTube channel with 11 million subscribers. Video uploads have been stopped since last July./YouTube

Mr. A is known as a famous creator who has secured more than 55 million and 11 million domestic and foreign subscribers on the video platforms TikTok and YouTube, respectively. Mr. A, who had been very active, suddenly stopped his YouTube and TikTok activities after last July.

Meanwhile, Mr. A was selected as one of ‘Asia’s 30 Influential People Under 30’ published by the American economic magazine Forbes in May. Mr. A, who has influence at home and abroad, served as an ambassador for the 58th Grand Bell Awards, the 32nd Seoul Music Awards, and the 17th Daegu International Musical Festival, and as a global model for the global clothing brand Hugo Boss, he participated in the 2022 Milan and 2023 Miami fashion shows. I was invited and attended.