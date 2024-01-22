56 Casablanca buildings classified as historic monuments (list)

#Casablanca #buildings #classified #historic #monuments #list

According to the Official Bulletin (number 7265), the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Sports has decided to include new Casablanca buildings in the list of historic buildings, in accordance with Law No. 22.80 concerning the preservation of historic buildings , landscapes, inscriptions, artistic objects and antiquities. And this, after having examined the requests for restrictions presented by the general management of the Casablanca Urban Agency and having consulted the Registration and Classification Committee.

“It is not permitted to make changes of any nature to historic buildingsunless the owner informs the competent services of the cultural sector, at least six months before the date planned for the start of the work, in accordance with the requirements stipulated in Law No. 22.80″ underlines the same source.

The buildings concerned are as follows:

1- Building Eggs IIbd Moulay Abdellah;

2- Building Prosperityat the intersection of rue Alger and place Oued Makhazine;

3- Building S.Bourry, 12 rue Idriss Lahrizi;

4- Building Novella, bd Ahmed Fared ;

5- Building October 2899, bd Mers Sultan at the intersection of rue Oukhouane and rue Halab;

6- Building Robert 8 (Villas Paquet) at the intersection of bd Mohamed V and rue Bir Baron and rue Mohamed Smiha;

8- Building Ribagnac58 at the intersection of bd Abdelkrim Diouri and Mostapha Maâni;

9- Hotel building Lausanne, rue Tata;

10- Building Alsace 2, at the intersection of Haj Omar Rifi street and Nerjani street,

11- Building Sidoti at the intersection of Mostapha Maâni and rue Agadir;

12- Building of the market, at the intersection of Omar Slaoui and rue d’Agadir;

13- Building Villa Maryse, at the intersection of Bd Hassan II and Bd Allal Fassi,

14- Building SMD at the intersection of Mohamed Diouri and rue Sabri Boujamâa;

15- Buildings Israelites, at the intersection of rue Al Brouj and rue la Bruyère;

16- Building Hissar II, 24 at the intersection of rue Karanoui and rue Abou Soufiane;

17- Building Zaguri II, at the intersection of bd Bordeaux and Abderrahman Mokhanat;

18- Building Suzon Marie Louise, at the intersection of bd Mers Sultan and rue Oukhouane;

19- Higher School of Fine Arts, at the intersection of bd Rachadi and rue du parc;

20- The synagogue Beth-El, rue Jaber Ibn Hayan ;

21- HeadquartersAxa Assurances Maroc, bd Hassan II;

22- Middle and high school Zerktounibd Zerktouni ;

23- Building Sylve of the Windsor Hotel, place Oued Al Makhazine ;

24- Building Charles I, rue Balabek;

25- Building Algerian Company II, rue Nichakra Rahal;

26- Building Suzanne273, bd Mohamed V at the intersection of rue Ahmed Fares;

27- Building Alice Marie, at the intersection of Nichakra Rahal Street and Karachi Street;

28- Building of the Morocco Post8, bd Hassan II;

29- Building The meadow, 75, bd de Paris;

30- Building Ruben, at the intersection of bd de Paris and bd Hassan 1er;

31- Building Turn around, 63, bd de Paris;

32- Building “El Khiri Saghir”, 11, bd de Paris;

33- Building Blanche II, 23, rue Abou Soufiane;

34- Building Immomaro C2, 14 Abou Soufiane;

35- Building Gérard23, rue Moulay Abdellah;

36- Hotel Cobert38, rue Chaouia;

37- Building Barizon n°2, 3, rue Jean Bouin;

38- Terrain AH Nahon n° 1at the intersection of Boulevard Hassan II and Rue Jean Bouin;

39- Building Eli Theron, 5, rue Jean Bouin;

40- Building Changai55, bd Moulay Hassan 1er at the intersection with rue Abou Soufiane;

41- Building value, 47, rue Abou Soufiane;

42- Building The Savior196, bd Alal Ben Abdellah;

43- Building Fanny22, Rue Ghali Ahmed;

44- Building Jacob from the Ghalia hotel19, rue Ibn Batouta;

45- Building Puchesserue Abou Soufiane, entrances 29 and 39;

46- Building Perlite au 199, bd Mohamed V;

47- Building Gaigneux, 124, rue Allal Benabdellah;

48- Building Leila, 36, rue Bir Baron;

49- Building Tinucha37, rue Ahmed Fares ;

50- Building Lissia VI, 39, rue Nicharka Rahal;

51- Building Land of the Foncière Theys, 43, Azilal Street;

52- Building Dupleix-Courbet61, rue Bir Baron;

53- Building Charles Eugène of the Hotel Venise4, rue Nichakra Rahal ;

54- Building The Lyonnaise9, rue Bir Baron;

55- Building Freedom, Place Lemaigre-Dubreuil;

56- Building Soto, at the intersection of bd Driss Lahrizi and rue Aknoul.

An ongoing revision of the law on the conservation of monuments

