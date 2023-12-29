56-year-old Viennese had a fatal accident on a ski tour on the Rax

#56yearold #Viennese #fatal #accident #ski #tour #Rax

At a Ski tour on the Rax A 56-year-old Viennese man died on Friday afternoon. As the Styria State Police Department announced, he suddenly complained of chest pain about 100 meters below the Karl-Ludwig-Haus (1,804 meters above Adriatic) and sat down. He be folded up and in steep terrain fell about 50 meters. Resuscitation measures initiated immediately were unsuccessful.

The man took the ski tour with friends from Vienna and Lower Austria Preiner Gscheid (1070 m above sea level) in the Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district. At around 12:00 p.m. he informed his comrades that he was unwell. After the crash he came to rest in the area of ​​a mountain pine field. The companions immediately dismounted and initiated resuscitation measures, which were then continued by the team from the rescue helicopter that had been alerted. At 1:10 p.m. the emergency doctor pronounced the man dead.

No evidence of foul play

There was also one in use Police helicopter, who brought mountain rescuers and an alpine police officer near the scene of the accident. However, because of the wind, it was not possible to retrieve the body using rope. It was finally carried out terrestrially by the Mürzzuschlag mountain rescue service. Investigations into the cause of death are ongoing. There was no evidence of foul play at the scene.