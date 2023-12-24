6 Christmas movies and shows to watch this weekend

#Christmas #movies #shows #watch #weekend

1. A series: Winter Full of Love

This wintery B&B Full of Love spin-off is perfect for real reality lovers. Let yourself be carried away in the adventure of 5 singles who left the Netherlands to pursue their dreams in Austria, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, but are still looking for love under the magic of a Christmas snow landscape.

Winter Vol Liefde can be seen every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8:30 PM on RTL 4.

Or watch it here on Videoland. Here you can watch everything and preview episodes!

2. Dutch film: First aid at Christmas

For lovers of a good dose of Dutch charm and humor First Aid at Christmas a must see. The film follows four emergency room workers on Christmas Eve as they both care for patients and face their own personal challenges. This feel-good film is full of comic twists and recognizable situations.

Watch the film here on Videoland.

3. Family program: All You Need Is Love Kerstspecial

Who says Christmas, says All You Need is Love. In the annual Christmas special, Robert ten Brink flies around the world for heart-warming reunions and romantic surprises. Because no one should be alone at Christmas, and love conquers all.

The special can be seen on Christmas Eve at 8:00 PM on RTL 4 or later on Videoland.

4. Family movies: All You Need Is Love the film!

Do you always look forward to the Christmas special of All You Need Is Love mentioned above? Then of course you should not miss the film based on this program to watch-list this weekend.

In the Dutch romcom you see how All You Need Is Love presenter Maarten ter Horst flees to the Scottish highlands just before the broadcast. As the annual Christmas special draws closer, producer Olav is desperately looking for a new host. In the meantime, the rest of the Netherlands is also preparing for Christmas Eve. Is it possible without Dr. Love to mend broken hearts and reunite lovers?

The film can be streamed on Videoland.

5. The Ultimate Christmas Classic: Love Actually

Love Actually remains an undisputed classic that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. Follow the different storylines of eight very different couples from London, who come together over the holidays. It is a warm and heartwarming romantic comedy that fits perfectly with the Christmas spirit!

Watch the film here on Videoland.

6. Documentary: Christmas at Downtown Abbey Castle

The documentary offers for lovers of historical splendor Christmas in the Castle from Downton Abbey an exclusive glimpse into the festive traditions of the noble country house Highclere Castle, known from the Downtown Abbey series. Enjoy a classic English Christmas experience!

Watch the documentary here on Videoland.