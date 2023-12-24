6 development geniuses who were fired by publishers like a cat

#development #geniuses #fired #publishers #cat

Success isn’t everything in game development either; it is not uncommon for even the greatest development geniuses to be fired from one minute to the next, like a cat…

Daniel Bódi

17.03.2021 – Video game development, that is, creating a real big-budget game, can be a real challenge, and by that I don’t necessarily mean only the technical difficulties of development. The managers of the development and studios not only have to be perfectly aware of how the game was made, the progress and phases, but also have to adhere to, more precisely, the strict deadlines, reach the set milestones, while also taking care not to run too fast out of the budget outlined in advance.

Of course, there are a thousand and one other aspects that must be kept under control, but these are the main aspects that must be paid special attention to so that the work can proceed smoothly. If they slip with any of them, you have to be very lucky to not have the whole thing fall over, and if it happens, then you can’t get away with it with one finger or two.

In such cases, the publication is postponed, or in the worst case, the game is canceled, or the responsible developers, or even the entire development team, are fired. I have collected a few of these and similar stories, which ended in a stormy and/or tearful parting of the publishers and developers.

Konami slightly underestimated the value of Hideo Kojima

Image: Cheeseburger

Konami’s immeasurable arrogance for gamers has only resulted in good things. Okay, I know Death Stranding doesn’t deserve a Silent Hills and a retroactively deleted PT, but Kojima’s independence for the future is definitely something extraordinary.

Not only because he is one of the last of the defining development geniuses of the video game industry, but also because his unfair departure highlighted the importance of individuality.

Konami then got back many times what it did with Kojima (they even removed his name from Metal Gear Solid 5, and he didn’t get the award for it), the burning of MGS: Survive meant that the series went to the parking lot, as apparently with Silent Hill nor can they get from one to the other.

Not much is known about the reasons for the breakup, only that Konami’s impatience and pursuit of cheapness were simply not compatible with Kojima’s need for time and money, as well as his pursuit of quality. But how one of the biggest opposites of the video game industry in recent times grew out of this is shrouded in benevolent obscurity.

It is not a good idea to smear your boss with your own peasantry

Image: Kotaku

If you’re a scrappy peasant, it might not be the best idea to use this to promote your boss, his studio, and the game you’re working on. The Unknown Worlds team turned a blind eye to Simon Chylinski’s Twitter antics for a very long time, as he never confused them and Subnautica with his opinions and expressions, and he did a good job as a sound engineer anyway. And the team doesn’t really believe in the erasure method either, but a lot is a lot.

The poll shown above was started by studio head Charlie Cleveland on Twitter to ask players what they thought was more important; should there be a female character in the game, or should they rather neglect this for the time being and instead hone in on the game mechanics themselves.

Simon – as the only developer – left a comment during the vote, which stated that Subnautica should have a diversity slider, which could also be adjusted so that the female character is not too sexy and feminine, this will make the game sufficiently progressive. After that, he moved almost immediately to a vote reflecting on gender issues, under which he also made a troll comment or two, but of course he didn’t stop there.

I really should have…

…because with this he mixed up things that should not have been done. If he hadn’t commented on the studio head’s post clearly addressed to gamers, he’d probably still have a job right now.

When you can’t be successful enough

Stig Asmussen’s story is a semi-success story. He worked at Sony, namely at Santa Monica Studios, under Cory Balrog himself, so he got to know God of War thoroughly. He was able to make use of this later, as he replaced Balrog in the preparation of Kratos’ third adventure.

The game then came out and became a roaring success, with both critics and players swooning over it. Obviously not without merit, as GoWIII became the crown jewel of the old series. Sony, which is famous for its trust in its developers and studios, knew this well, so when Stig outlined his next idea, which was completely independent of the world of the Greek gods, they casually gave him a budget of 100(!!!) million dollars.

Then, from one moment to the next, it was just mowed down.

We don’t even know the reasons, the story is so secret to this day, but according to insider rumors, the game designed for sci-fi was of quite scandalous quality, almost unacceptable. It is certain that the relationship between the developer and Sony did not end in an amicable breakup, as the parent company fired him along with the impetus to cancel the game.

Stig then transferred to the Respawn Entertainment team, where he continued his bitter grief in the direction of the development of no smaller game, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, then Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. What makes the mystery surrounding the figure even more interesting is that in September 2023, apparently for no reason, EA also fired him under similar circumstances.

The terrible fall of the masters of FPS

Image: Vanity Fair

Very few people can say that they are almost as legendary as John Romero and John Carmack. I dare to risk that, in their modern form, Jason West and Vince Zampella are equally important and irreplaceable figures of the FPS genre, to whom we owe such masterpieces as Medal of Honor: Allied Assault or Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Moreover, they started the latter game series and then developed it into a quasi-perfect, world’s best FPS. Activision, which gained a fortune on the back of him and then Treyarch, thanked them for this by firing them without guilt.

Activision claimed that while they supported the development duo for years, they attacked them in the back because they started working on a game that they did not give permission for. Of course, Jason and Vince didn’t leave it at that, suing their former employer, which they say fired them to avoid paying them the commission they were due after they delivered Modern Warfare 2, the most successful game of the time.

Perhaps the most interesting thing is that in the developers’ contract, it was written in the fine print that if Activision fires them, they can keep the rights to Call of Duty.

As we know, it stayed with them, which has since brought even more to the publisher’s kitchen, while the two development geniuses, together with many of their IW colleagues, founded a new team, Respawn Entertainment, but success simply eluded them for many years. In spite of Titanfall, which delivered the perfect multiplayer experience – and then Titanfall 2, which was insane in the single-player campaign -, none of them blew up the box office. Then came a sudden driven idea that gave birth to Apex Legends.

If something takes an unrealistically long time to prepare, there is usually a big problem with it

The above-mentioned phrase is unfortunately especially true in the game industry. If a game takes an unrealistically long time to develop, there are serious problems with its development. Unfortunately, Prey 2 was also such a game, which, based on its first presentations, seemed to be a very special and incomplete work – despite the fact that we did not see much of the actual gameplay.

Human Head Studios, responsible for the development of the game, did not take the matter lightly at all, but at one point they would have needed more capital, which they indicated to Bethesda. Of course, the parent company promised them that the transfer would go through soon, and then on pay day, many people’s eyes widened when they saw the cancellation letter that came instead of the check.

There has been no official justification, but also according to internal information, Bethesda has already wasted many years (6 years) on the development of the game, especially since the game, which entered alpha status in 2011, should have been released a few months later. In this situation, they approached the company with a demand for money in 2012. The game was finally scrapped after 8 years in 2014 citing quality reasons, and Arkhane Studios, known from Dishonored, was then given the opportunity to rebuild it.

Unfortunately, this fall from grace also caused the end of Human Head, which closed its doors for good in 2019.

Mohóság games?

This won’t be a long story, but at least it won’t be the last. So, one of the biggest game series in the world, Grand Theft Auto, was created. The king of open-world games officially ascended his throne with GTAIII, Rockstar has since become the world’s most respected studio (more like studios), which we can mostly thank to one person: Leslie Benzies. He’s the one to whom we can actually thank every single Rockstar game since 2001, until his last project, Grand Theft Auto V.

Was GTA V good? Well, it became one of, if not the biggest success in the world, so much so that Take Two and Rockstar have been making a living from it since 2013. Leslie was well aware of this, as he was not satisfied with the amount included in his contract, so he stood in front of his bosses and “sensitively” outlined that he wanted to cut at least as much of the GTA V pie as the management got. In particular, it should be noted that it is quite right. Well, it wasn’t with this action that he stole into the hearts of Rockstar’s leaders, the Houser brothers, but I have a suspicion that Take Two leader Strauss Zelnick, who was protesting the rise of game prices, didn’t like it either.

Apparently he was fired!

This is the end, run away with it!

Since there are so many similar stories buried deep in the account of the video game industry, but due to lack of space, I could only condense them here, so if you know of similar stories, then by all means write them in the comments!