6 great Intel gaming notebooks for 2024, powerful, smooth playback

The advantages of Intel gaming notebooks aside from performance, stability and the ability to fully extract the power of the GPUs paired in the notebook. The beauty must be given to the design of the core divided into 2 sets, both the P-Core for running the program that is already in use and pushing the work to the E-Core which runs the background program to work continuously without interruption and interruption. The operation of the main set of cores And it also squeezes out the power of the GPU very well. And now there are many models to choose from, from economical prices for gamers to buy for playing games or to move up to the big ones for creators to choose from, there are many models and specs to choose from as needed.

HP Victus Gaming 15-fa1024TX (23,990 baht)

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-50WD (25,990 baht)

Gigabyte G5 MF-F2TH313SH (29,990 baht)

MSI Cyborg 15 A12VF-010TH (36,990 baht)

Lenovo Legion 5i 15IAH7H (39,990 baht)

MSI Stealth 17 Studio A13VH-085TH (99,990 baht)

HP Victus Gaming 15-fa1024TX is an Intel gaming notebook whose price per specification is the best value right now. The advantage is that the CPU is Intel 13th Generation, which works quickly and has good processing power per core. This allows running programs that consume the machine’s resources, whether editing videos or editing images very well, and the GeForce RTX 2050 has good enough performance to play games on a 1080p screen, just as great as the GeForce RTX 3050. Just upgrade the RAM to 16GB DDR4. That’s enough. And one strong point of this notebook is that HP has included a USB-C 3.2 DisplayPort port, making it possible to connect a separate screen with the HDMI port. If anyone has a USB-C computer monitor, they can connect the screen to use with a cable. only one line

strength

The CPU is Intel 13th Generation, good performance, works quickly.

Install SD Card Reader to be used to transfer image and video files directly to the device.

Fast and stable internet connection via Wi-Fi 6E

USB-C port supports split-screen DisplayPort, adding more desktop space.

Beautiful and simple design, like a normal notebook. Carry it to work and it’s not very noticeable.

Observations

The RAM is still DDR4, not upgraded to DDR5 like other models in the series.

Former high-priced powerhouse Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-50WD At present, in addition to the price being greatly reduced And even though it’s been around for more than a year, it’s true. But in terms of specifications, it must be considered that it is still an Intel gaming notebook that can be used to play games today easily. On a 1080p resolution screen and use NVIDIA DLSS to accelerate the frame rate by adding another layer. And the advantage that some of you may not know is that the Nitro 5 can connect to a separate screen via the Thunderbolt 4 port according to the DisplayPort standard and has the Intel Killer Series chipset, both wireless and wireless. Makes sending and receiving data over the internet very good. If you don’t mind that it’s a bit outdated, focus on efficiency and price. It’s considered very worth buying and can be upgraded to add more RAM and SSD as well.

strength

The 100% sRGB wide color gamut screen is great for editing photos and videos.

The CPU is Intel 12th Generation with high performance. Still works great.

MUX Switch is installed to be used to edit the work of the CPU and GPU appropriately.

The keyboard has 4-Zone RGB lighting effects that are colorful and pleasing to gamers. Easy to see in low light

Fast internet and wireless connections via the Intel Killer Series chipset.

Thunderbolt 4 port supports DisplayPort split screen connection.

Observations

There is no SD Card Reader port installed. When transferring images or videos, you must connect a separate accessory.

Gigabyte G5 MF-F2TH313SH is considered a dark horse Intel gaming notebook, which aside from the good price, the specs are also as interesting as other brands. In terms of specifications, in addition to the Intel 12th Generation CPU, it is also paired with the latest GPU like GeForce RTX 4050 to be used at a price not exceeding 30,000 baht only. Models with similar specs will have a starting price of 30,000 baht. baht or more. In addition, Gigabyte has also installed a port to connect a separate screen as a pair, HDMI and Mini DP 1.4. Just find a cable to use and can connect 2 screens. If you focus on working, there is a MicroSD Card Reader port attached to transfer files. The images can be imported into the computer to continue working without having to go through a converter and can also be easily carried with you on business trips because it weighs only 1.9 kilograms. If anyone wants to experience the power of the new NVIDIA GPU, it is recommended to buy this Intel gaming notebook.

strength

The CPU is Intel 12th Generation, good performance, works and plays games smoothly.

Get a new generation of GPU like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 to use at an affordable price.

There are 2 separate screen ports, HDMI and Mini DP 1.4, attached for use.

There is a MicroSD Card Reader for transferring image and video files directly to the computer.

Fast and stable internet connection via Wi-Fi 6E

The device weighs only 1.9 kilograms. Easy to carry with you to work or study.

The design of the machine is beautiful and simple, like a normal work notebook. Not noticeable when carried anywhere

Observations

The USB-C port is still Data Transfer only, cannot charge the battery or separate screen.

The screen is also a general color gamut. Not yet 100% sRGB wide

In the Intel gaming notebook group, priced not more than 40,000 baht, MSI Cyborg 15 A12VF-010TH is considered a good price-to-spec model. There is a feature to connect two separate screens at the same time via HDMI and USB-C called Matrix Display installed and has a body design with half of the device using semi-transparent plastic. It looks beautiful and unique and weighs only 1.98 kilograms. It can be carried with you to work or play games as easily as other Intel gaming notebooks in this article. The interesting point is that the company has installed a very popular type of GPU. GeForce RTX 4060 comes with a price not exceeding 40,000 baht. It can be used to play games on a 1440p resolution screen and can accelerate the frame rate with DLSS 3 and Frame Generation.

strength

The factory specifications are considered strong and worthwhile. Buy it to use for work or play games, no need to upgrade further.

It’s a gaming notebook with GeForce RTX 4060 GPU at a price not exceeding 40,000 baht.

Supports RAM in the device up to 64GB DDR5, running resource-hungry programs better.

Fast and stable internet connection via Wi-Fi 6

There is a Matrix Display feature that can be connected to a separate screen with HDMI and USB-C.

The weight of the machine is only 1.98 kilograms. Easy to carry around.

The design of the device is a transparent body. Looks beautiful and has a unique style.

Observations

There is no port for connecting an SD card. You must connect a converter to transfer files to the device.

Even though it’s actually outdated, the Lenovo Legion 5i 15IAH7H is still a great Intel gaming notebook with both strong and powerful specs with Intel 12th Generation and GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which can still be used well for playing games. The graphics work smoothly, pleasing many creators, and no matter how heavy the workload is, there is a Legion Coldfront 4.0 cooling kit installed to dissipate heat very well. There are dual USB-C 3.2 DisplayPort ports. Combined with USB-C Full Function, there are 3 channels. In addition to connecting a separate screen along with HDMI, it can also charge the notebook battery with Power Delivery 100 watts. If you take it to work, you don’t have to rely on the Legion 5i’s specific adapter, even though it’s outdated. It’s true that there is a new series to choose from. But this model still has charm.

strength

The CPU is an Intel Core i7-12700H with many core threads. High performance, great for working and playing games

You can connect a separate screen with all 3 USB-C ports around the device and HDMI.

Fast and stable internet connection via Wi-Fi 6E

The screen has a 100% sRGB color gamut and works well with photos and videos.

The high-resolution screen supports Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, showing good entertainment results.

The Legion Coldfront 4.0 cooling kit provides excellent heat dissipation in all situations.

The screen can be flattened to 180 degrees, making it easier to share the screen with friends.

Install the Legion AI Engine chip to adjust the workload and overclock the machine slightly.

Observations

If transferring files from an SD card to a computer, you must connect an additional adapter.

RAM can be upgraded up to 32GB DDR5 only, but other brands support up to 64GB.

An Intel gaming notebook in a very simple body, no different from a work notebook like the MSI Stealth 17 Studio A13VH-085TH. The design concept is to use it as a creator notebook when you take it to work and then pick it up. Come back and play games at home as great as other gaming notebooks. The screen displays a wide color gamut and is guaranteed with Calman Verified to display colors accurately and without distortion. Supports upgrading to increase RAM, SSD later if there is not enough memory and can also customize the keyboard’s operation through the SteelSeries GG program as well, although the price is said to be the highest in the Intel gaming notebook group in the article. This is true. But its specs are as powerful as a Desktop Replacement and can easily be used in place of a gaming PC. Instead of having notebooks and gaming PCs It was gathered into a single computer. No need to waste money buying duplicate items and you can still carry them with you.

strength

Connect three separate screens with the Matrix Display feature with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C DisplayPort, and HDMI 2.1 ports.

100% DCI-P3 wide screen color gamut, Calman Verified, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 supported.

The screen is large and full, 17.3 inches, 4K high resolution, showing very sharp images.

Fast and stable internet connection via Wi-Fi 6E

The CPU is a high-performance model like the Intel Core i9-13900H. It works very smoothly.

The GPU is a GeForce RTX 4080 with high performance. Works and plays great

Factory default specs, powerful, Desktop Replacement level, supports 64GB DDR5 RAM.

Installed 6 speakers, tuned with Nahimic by SteelSeries for Hi-Res clarity.

Newly customized Cooler Boost 5 cooling system Excellent heat dissipation

The keyboard is Per-Key RGB, customized by SteelSeries. You can play with colors and work settings.

Observations

The highest price in the Intel gaming notebook group in this article, but suitable for the machine’s features and specs.

Summary of the specs of 6 Intel gaming notebooks for gamers End power, good work!

Gaming specs

IntelHP Victus Gaming Notebook

15-fa1024TXAcer Nitro 5

AN515-58-50WDGigabyte G5

MF-F2TH313SHCPU

&

GPUIntel Core i5-13420H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

Intel Core i5-12500H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i5-12450H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

SSD

&

RAM

&

SoftwareM.2 NVMe 512GB

8GB DDR4 3200MHz

Windows 11 Home

M.2 NVMe 512GB

8GB DDR4 3200MHz

Windows 11 Home

M.2 NVMe 512GB

8GB DDR4 3200MHz

Windows 11 Home

Display

&

Weight15.6″ FHD IPS

Refresh Rate 144Hz

2.29 kg.

15.6″ FHD IPS

Refresh Rate 165Hz

100% sRGB

2.5 kg.

15.6″ FHD IPS

Refresh Rate 144Hz

1.9 kg.

ConnectivityUSB-A 3.2*2

USB-C 3.2

DisplayPort*1

HDMI*1

LAN*1

SD Card Reader*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-A 3.2*3

Thunderbolt 4

DisplayPort*1

HDMI*1

LAN*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB 2.0*1

USB-A 3.2*1

USB-C 3.2*2

Mini DP 1.4*1

HDMI*1

LAN*1

MicroSD Card Reader*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Price23,99025,99029,990 Gaming specs

Notebook IntelMSI Cyborg 15

A12VF-010THLenovo Legion 5i 15IAH7HMSI Stealth 17 Studio

A13VH-085THCPU

&

GPUIntel Core i7-12650H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

Intel Core i7-12700H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Intel Core i9-13900H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

SSD

&

RAM

&

SoftwareM.2 NVMe 512GB

16GB DDR5 4800MHz

Windows 11 Home

M.2 NVMe 512GB

16GB DDR5 4800MHz

Windows 11 Home

M.2 NVMe 2TB

32GB DDR5 5200MHz

Windows 11 Home

Display

&

Weight15.6″ FHD IPS

Refresh Rate 144Hz

1.98 kg.

15.6″ QHD

(2560*1440)

IPS

Refresh Rate 165Hz

100% sRGB

Dolby Vision

NVIDIA G-SYNC

2.4 kg.

17.3″ 4K

(3840*2160)

IPS

Refresh Rate 144Hz

100% DCI-P3

Calman Verified

VESA DisplayHDR 1000

2.8 kg.

ConnectivityUSB-A 3.2*2

USB-C 3.2

DisplayPort*1

HDMI*1

LAN*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-A 3.2*3

USB-C 3.2

DisplayPort*2

USB-C 3.2

Full Function*1

HDMI*1

LAN*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C 3.2

DisplayPort*1

Thunderbolt 4*1

USB-A 3.2*2

SD Card Reader*1

HDMI 2.1*1

LAN*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

Price36,99039,99099,990

Finally, it can be seen that today’s gaming notebooks are available in many models from many leading manufacturers. Each brand has its own strengths, depending on the design and built-in features. and buying a gaming notebook to use In addition to playing games and working with graphics well, it also has the strength of being able to upgrade a lot. Adding RAM, SSD will be more flexible than general thin and light notebooks to a certain extent. If someone doesn’t care about the weight of 2-3 kilograms and focuses on buying for heavy use for many years without changing often, then it is very worth buying these gaming notebooks.

