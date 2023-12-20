6 Intel Evo 2024 notebooks work fast and the battery can last all day.

#Intel #Evo #notebooks #work #fast #battery #day

Intel Evo notebooks, this name guarantees quality and an unparalleled user experience!

The Intel Evo notebook standard also indicates that the notebook model is a special model that has passed both software and hardware conditions, whether the performance of the notebook model has all the features or not. It is a guarantee of quality from Intel to provide users with the best user experience. It is confirmed that the notebook model must use an Intel 11th Generation CPU onwards, must have a fast internet connection with Wi-Fi 6E(Gig+), be safe with a biometric authentication system and unlock the device with a password. smartphone And must have a Thunderbolt 4 port installed to use it for high-speed file transfers, including charging the battery and connecting a separate display according to the DisplayPort standard. All of which is mentioned here is just a part. If anyone wants to read more details about Intel Evo, you can read more here.

6 Intel Evo notebooks, premium specs for work, durable batteries, easy to carry.

Even though Intel Evo notebooks were expensive in the past, it’s true. But the price has gradually adjusted down. Make it easier for users to buy and make decisions, plus there are more specs and designs to choose from than before. The 6 models selected to recommend will have different strengths, with interesting models as follows:

Acer Swift 3 SF314-512-55ZL (17,990 baht)

ASUS Vivobook S14 S3404ZA-LY547WS (23,990 baht)

ASUS ZenBook 14 Flip OLED UP3404VA (41,990 baht)

HP Pavilion Plus 14-eh1888TU (28,990 baht)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 14IRP8 (33,990 baht)

LG GRAM 17 17Z90R-G.AH55A6 (49,500 baht)

1. Acer Swift 3 SF314-512-55ZL (17,990 baht)

CPU : Intel Core i5-1240P, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.4GHz

: Intel Core i5-1240P, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.4GHz GPU : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

: Intel Iris Xe Graphics SSD : M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB

: M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB RAM : 8GB LPDDR4x bus 4267MHz

: 8GB LPDDR4x bus 4267MHz Operating System : Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021

Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 Display : 14 inches, 2K resolution (2560*1440), IPS panel, 100% sRGB color gamut.

: 14 inches, 2K resolution (2560*1440), IPS panel, 100% sRGB color gamut. Price : 19,990 baht receive additional gifts

: 19,990 baht receive additional gifts Click to order here.

Intel Evo notebook, economical price less than 20,000 baht, at the end of 2023 and into 2024 there is still an Acer Swift 3 SF314-512-55ZL to choose from, which if you manage to periodically close unused programs If it’s not left open, it’s still usable and works well for sure. But on the other hand, Acer has included many features. Stands on the floor with a Thunderbolt 4 port for use along with a fingerprint scanning sensor and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021, complete and equipped with an Intel Core i5-1240P CPU. This latest model, in addition to high performance, works smoothly. Can still connect to the internet with Wi-Fi 6E. It’s a budget Intel Evo notebook that can be used for various tasks quite well.

strength

The CPU is an Intel Core i5-1240P with good performance. Excellent for working with documents

Light weight, only 1.25 kg. Easy to carry, not too heavy.

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 comes pre-installed, no additional purchase required.

Connect to the internet quickly and stable with Wi-Fi 6E.

The screen displays a wide color gamut of 100% sRGB, which can be used to color still images.

A fingerprint scanning sensor is attached to the Power button to unlock the device conveniently and safely.

Connect split screens, charge batteries, and transfer files with the Thunderbolt 4 port.

Observations

The RAM in the machine has a capacity of only 8GB LPDDR4x. You must close unused programs periodically.

2. ASUS Vivobook S14 S3404ZA-LY547WS (23,990 baht)

CPU : Intel Core i5-12500H, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.5GHz

: Intel Core i5-12500H, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.5GHz GPU : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

: Intel Iris Xe Graphics SSD : M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB

: M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB RAM : 16GB DDR4 bus 3200MHz

: 16GB DDR4 bus 3200MHz Operating System : Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021

Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 Display : 14 inches WUXGA resolution (1920*1200) IPS panel

: 14 inches WUXGA resolution (1920*1200) IPS panel Price : 23,990 baht receive additional free gifts

: 23,990 baht receive additional free gifts Click to order here.

If you often have to open document files, cut clips and have meetings with friends, ASUS Vivobook S14 S3404ZA-LY547WS It will be a better answer because the company has designed it to be an Intel Evo notebook that can unfold the screen flat 180 degrees flat on the table surface to easily share the screen with other friends to view without having to turn the device back and forth. It has an Intel 12th Generation CPU. The H-Series model, which has better processing power per core than the U and P-Series, makes it possible to edit video clips and edit still images well, plus it’s easy to carry around because it’s only 1.5 kilograms in weight if you have a USB-C Multiport. Carrying an adapter to add ports will work very well.

strength

Stable and fast internet connection with Wi-Fi 6E.

Equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port, you can use it to transfer files, connect a split screen, and charge the battery.

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 comes pre-installed and ready to use, no additional purchase required.

Get 16GB DDR4 RAM with Intel 12th Gen H-Series model, high performance, works great.

The screen can be flattened to 180 degrees, easily sharing the screen with co-workers.

There is a fingerprint scanning sensor installed on the Power button. Fingerprint scanning is convenient for unlocking.

The machine weighs only 1.5 kilograms, not too heavy, easy to carry.

Observations

The RAM is still DDR4, not DDR5 like the newer Intel Evo notebooks.

3. ASUS ZenBook 14 Flip OLED UP3404VA (41,990 baht)

CPU : Intel Core i5-1340P, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.6GHz

: Intel Core i5-1340P, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.6GHz GPU : Not Iris Xe Graphics

: Not Iris Xe Graphics SSD : M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB

: M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB RAM : 16GB LPDDR5 bus 6400MHz

: 16GB LPDDR5 bus 6400MHz Operating System : Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021

Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 Display : 14-inch touch screen, 2.8K resolution (2880*1800), OLED panel, Refresh Rate 90Hz, color gamut 100% DCI-P3, PANTONE Validated, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500

: 14-inch touch screen, 2.8K resolution (2880*1800), OLED panel, Refresh Rate 90Hz, color gamut 100% DCI-P3, PANTONE Validated, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 Price : 41,990 baht receive additional gifts

: 41,990 baht receive additional gifts Click to order here.

ASUS ZenBook 14 Flip OLED UP3404VA is a premium Intel Evo notebook with overflowing security features with an IR Camera face scanner and an installed fingerprint sensor. In addition to being safe to use, it’s also easy to unlock the device. The screen is a high quality OLED panel, showing wide and accurate colors at 100% DCI-P3 level and has a Refresh Rate of 90Hz, showing smooth images and has a Pixel Refresh feature to help preserve the panel for longer use, reducing burn-in symptoms. There is also an update to change the CPU to Intel 13th Generation, which in addition to having more core threads, has much better processing performance per core than the previous generation. In addition, the screen hinge legs can be folded back 180 degrees to act as a tablet and you can tap and choose what you want on the screen. You can also switch modes from touchpad to Numpad to type numbers easily. Although the price is somewhat high, it can be said that the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is a high quality Intel Evo notebook. Invest in it and you will definitely like it.

strength

High quality OLED screen, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE guaranteed, excellent color quality.

The CPU is Intel 13th Generation with good performance. Works great, manages power, lasts for a long time.

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 installed and ready to use. No need to buy more.

RAM 16GB LPDDR5 works great Processing completed quickly

Flip the screen 360 degrees to become a tablet that can be used in multiple modes.

There is an ASUS Stylus pen for writing, drawing, and taking notes. into the device through the notebook screen

The touchpad is ASUS NumberPad 2.0, which is very convenient to use instead of Numpad.

There is a fingerprint scanning sensor installed along with an infrared IR camera. Scan the face to unlock the device easily.

Equipped with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports for file transfer, split screen and battery charging.

Fast and stable internet connection with Wi-Fi 6E

Observations

The price is quite high. In exchange for various functions and features that are installed to use.

4. HP Pavilion Plus 14-eh1888TU (28,990 baht)

CPU : Intel Core i5-1340P, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.6GHz

: Intel Core i5-1340P, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.6GHz GPU : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

: Intel Iris Xe Graphics SSD : M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB

: M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB RAM : 16GB LPDDR5 bus 5200MHz

: 16GB LPDDR5 bus 5200MHz Operating System : Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021

Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 Display : 14 inches, 2.2K resolution (2240*14400), IPS panel, 100% sRGB color gamut.

: 14 inches, 2.2K resolution (2240*14400), IPS panel, 100% sRGB color gamut. Price : 28,990 baht receive additional gifts

: 28,990 baht receive additional gifts Click to order here.

The Intel Evo Notebook has a simple, not eye-catching design, but has many features, just like the HP Pavilion Plus 14-eh1888TU. It is considered very interesting. Regardless of the specs, it’s powerful enough with Intel 13th Generation and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. Equipped with USB-C Full Function and Thunderbolt 4 ports, each for connecting a separate screen, charging and quickly transferring files in and out of the device. Plus, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 is installed and ready to use. In addition, it has a 14-inch screen with a resolution of 2.2K, increasing the desktop space to see more content information. It also has a fingerprint scanning sensor installed to enhance security and privacy. Which should definitely answer the needs of many people.

strength

The CPU is Intel 13th Generation, high performance, works very well.

There are 2 USB-C Full Function and Thunderbolt 4 ports installed for connecting the screen, charging and transferring files, all within one device.

There is a MicroSD Card Reader installed to transfer files from the card to the device immediately.

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 installed and ready to use. No need to install additional programs.

There is a fingerprint scanning sensor installed. Fingerprint scanner to unlock, convenient to use.

The machine weighs only 1.4 kilograms, easy to carry with you to work, not too heavy.

Connect to the internet for fast and stable data transmission via Wi-Fi 6E.

Observations

There are no fancy gimmicky features like other Intel Evo notebooks, focusing on simplicity.

5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 14IRP8 (33,990 baht)

CPU : Intel Core i5-1340P, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.6GHz

: Intel Core i5-1340P, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.6GHz GPU : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

: Intel Iris Xe Graphics SSD : M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB

: M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB RAM : 16GB LPDDR5 bus 5200MHz

: 16GB LPDDR5 bus 5200MHz Operating System : Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021

Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 Display : 14 inches, WUXGA resolution (1920*1200) OLED panel, color gamut 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500

: 14 inches, WUXGA resolution (1920*1200) OLED panel, color gamut 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 Price : 33,990 baht receive additional gifts

: 33,990 baht receive additional gifts Click to order here.

Intel Evo notebook from a favorite value brand, Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 14IRP8, is another option for people who set a budget in the early 30,000 baht range. In addition to having an Intel 13th Generation CPU installed with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, when opened The device can use Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 immediately, plus it maintains security and privacy with an IR Camera and fingerprint scanning sensor attached together as well. In addition to being private, it’s also very safe. Compared to competing brands, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 is considered to be an Intel Evo notebook that provides a lot of features that are as full as anyone else.

strength

Equipped with Intel 13th Generation CPU, it has high performance and works smoothly.

Equipped with a fingerprint scanning sensor and an IR Camera for biometric identification.

There is a Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 program available for use without additional purchase.

The screen displays 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, supports built-in Dolby Vision, and works easily.

The machine weight is only 1.35 kilograms. Easy to carry, not too heavy.

Fast and stable internet connection with Wi-Fi 6E

There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports installed for split-screen connection, file transfer, and battery charging.

The OLED panel screen displays a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, which works well with colors.

Observations

If the screen had a resolution of 2K QHD or higher, it would be better.

6. LG GRAM 17 17Z90R-G.AH55A6 (49,500 baht)

CPU : Intel Core i5-1340P, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.6GHz

: Intel Core i5-1340P, 12 cores, 16 threads (4P+8E), maximum speed 4.6GHz GPU : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

: Intel Iris Xe Graphics SSD : M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB

: M.2 NVMe SSD capacity 512GB RAM : 16GB LPDDR5 bus 6000MHz

: 16GB LPDDR5 bus 6000MHz Operating System : Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Display : 17 inches, WQXGA resolution (2560*1600), IPS panel, color gamut 99% DCI-P3

: 17 inches, WQXGA resolution (2560*1600), IPS panel, color gamut 99% DCI-P3 Price : 49,500 baht receive additional gifts

: 49,500 baht receive additional gifts Click to order here.

Finally, there is the premium Intel Evo notebook from the world-class electronics manufacturer LG GRAM 17 17Z90R-G.AH55A6. which is outstanding besides the specs We must give credit to the components of the device, which are both strong and beautiful, looking premium, far superior to competing brands and also reducing the weight of the device significantly. Normally, a 17-inch notebook weighs at least 2 kilograms or more, but the Gram 17 is only 1.35 kilograms and can still display 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Can be used on a notebook screen or connected separately. You can use it through the Thunderbolt 4 port. In terms of security, it is considered superior to anyone else because it has LG Security Guard, a system that automatically locks the device and takes photos of thieves who use it without permission. When using normally, there is a feature to blur the screen image to prevent others from secretly viewing the content on the screen. And when using it, it’s convenient because it has a feature to track our eyes and instantly move the mouse cursor to the main or additional screen we’re looking at. It is a premium Intel Evo notebook that you definitely won’t be disappointed with if you buy it.

strength

The machine is as big as 17 inches but weighs only 1.35 kilograms. It is considered the lightest at present.

The assembly of the machine is strong and durable. The design is simple and elegant, more than the price.

Passed MIL-STD-810H testing standards, strong, durable, and comfortable to use.

The screen has a color gamut of 99% DCI-P3, showing colors on a wide screen with good color reproduction.

Equipped with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting the screen, transferring files and charging the battery.

Equipped with an IR Camera, you can easily scan your face to unlock the device.

There is a LG Glance feature for maintaining privacy from others who can peek at the screen.

There is an LG Security Guard system to protect the device by locking the device and sending an email to notify the owner.

Observations

The machine is large. When carrying it in a bag, it is recommended to find a bag for a 17-inch laptop.

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 is not installed for use.

Summary of the specs of 6 Intel Evo notebooks for 2024, easy to carry, works well.

Notebook specs

Intel EvoAcer Swift 3 SF314-512-55ZLASUS Vivobook S14 S3404ZA-LY547WSASUS ZenBook 14 Flip OLED UP3404VACPU

&

GPUIntel Core

i5-1240P

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Core

i5-12500H

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Core

i5-1340P

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

SSD

&

RAM

&

SoftwareM.2 NVMe 512GB

8GB LPDDR4x

4267MHz

Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021

M.2 NVMe 512GB

16GB DDR4

3200MHz

Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021

M.2 NVMe 512GB

16GB LPDDR5

6400MHz

Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021

Display

&

Weight14″ 2K

(2560*1440)

IPS

1.25 kg.

14″ WUXGA

(1920*1200)

IPS

1.5 kg.

Touch screen

14″ 2.8K

(2880*1800)

OLED

100% DCI-P3

VESA DisplayHDR

True Black 500

PANTONE Validated

Refresh Rate 90Hz

1.5 kg.

ConnectivityThunderbolt 4*2

USB-A 3.2*2

HDMI*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Thunderbolt 4*2

USB 2.0

USB-A 3.2*1

HDMI 2.1*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

Thunderbolt 4*2

USB-A 3.2*1

HDMI 2.0b*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.0

Price17,99023,99041,990 Notebook specs

Intel EvoHP Pavilion Plus

14-eh1888TULenovo Yoga Slim 6 14IRP8LG GRAM 17

17Z90R-G.AH55A6CPU

&

GPUIntel Core

i5-1340P

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Core

i5-1340P

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Core

i5-1340P

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

SSD

&

RAM

&

SoftwareM.2 NVMe 512GB

16 GB LPDDR5

5200MHz

Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Office

Home & Student 2021

M.2 NVMe 512GB

16 GB LPDDR5

5200MHz

Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Office

Home & Student 2021

M.2 NVMe 512GB

16 GB LPDDR5

6000MHz

Windows 11 Home

Display

&

Weight14″ 2.2K

(2240*1400)

IPS

100% sRGB

1.4 kg.

14″ WUXGA

(1920*1200)

OLED

100% DCI-P3

Dolby Vision

VESA DisplayHDR

True Black 500

1.35 kg.

17″ WXGA

(2560*1600)

IPS

99% DCI-P3

1.35 kg.

ConnectivityUSB-C 3.2

Full Function*1

Thunderbolt 4*1

USB-A 3.2*2

HDMI 2.1*1

MicroSD Card Reader*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

Thunderbolt 4*2

USB-A 3.2*1

HDMI 2.1*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

Thunderbolt 4*2

USB-A 3.2*2

HDMI*1

MicroSD Card Reader*1

Audio combo*1

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Price28,99033,99049,500

If anyone knows that besides working in the office, You have to go out and meet customers or like to work outside of the office for a period of time. Intel Evo notebooks will meet the needs of users like this very much. Because in addition to the new Intel CPU, it can process tasks quickly and isn’t powerful enough. It can still manage power well, can be used all day, plus it has a Thunderbolt 4 port that can be used for Power Delivery charging, whether with a GaN adapter or a Powerbank. In this era, we are no longer limited to having to sit and work in an office like in the past. and many The company is also responding to the trend of working more like Work From Anywhere and Work From Home. If anyone plans to find a new notebook to use. Moving from a general notebook at a good price to Intel Evo, we’re sure to be impressed.

