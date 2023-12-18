6 light and tasty recipes for Christmas

#light #tasty #recipes #Christmas

Christmas is the ideal time to gather the family and enjoy a delicious dinner. However, even with the wonders in the form of food during the festival, self-control is also necessary to avoid excesses. This is because eating too much can, in addition to increasing weight gain, favor the feeling of bloating and burning.

Sweet aroma cake

Foto: Marcus Z-pics | Shutterstock / Portal EdiCase

“The important thing is to make conscious choices to avoid problems with digestion or the feeling of being full. Excessive restrictions can lead to compulsive eating behaviors, which creates even more problems. The tip is: enjoy it! Christmas is a festive time and, at the table , we just need full attention and food awareness”, explains Jhonathan Andrade, master in Nutrition and Food and professor at UniCuritiba.

With this in mind, the expert lists 6 easy and tasty recipes from the books “80 light and healthy recipes: tasty, practical and functional foods”, by functional chefs Isis Moreira and Gisa Hedler, and “Savory dishes: Low Carb”, by nutritionist Camila Cury Marques, so you can prepare a healthier supper this year. Check out!

Ingredients

It was

1 cup of chickpea flour

1/2 cup of rice tea

1/2 cup sweet cassava starch

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 cup coconut sugar

1 tablespoon flaxseeds

1 cup of warm vegetable milk

2 bananas very ripe, peeled and mashed

very ripe, peeled and mashed 2 eggs

1 pinch of black pepper

1 tablespoon coconut oil

2 teaspoons of chemical baking powder

Coconut oil spread

Chickpea flour for flouring

Hot

2 tablespoons of cocoa

2 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoon amaranth

1 dessert spoon of cornstarch

1 cup of vegetable milk

Preparation mode

In a container, place all the dry cake ingredients, except the yeast and cocoa, and mix well. Add the bananas, eggs and milk and stir to combine. Finally, add the cocoa and yeast and mix gently. Grease a baking tray with coconut oil and flour with chickpea flour, place the dough and bake in a preheated oven at 200ºC for 45 minutes. Turn off the oven, wait for it to cool, unmold and set aside. In a pan, place all the syrup ingredients and cook over medium heat until it thickens, stirring constantly. Turn off the heat, wait for it to cool and spread the syrup over the cake. Serve immediately.

Baked fish with spinach cream

Ingredients

400 g of filets White fish

1 onion peeled and chopped

1 clove of garlic, peeled and crushed

1 package of chopped spinach

150 ml of cream

200 g of parmesan cheese

1 lemon juice

Salt, olive oil and ground black pepper to taste

Preparation mode

In a container, place the fish and season with lemon juice, salt, black pepper and set aside. In a frying pan, add the olive oil and place over medium heat to heat. Add the onion and garlic and brown. Add the spinach and sauté until it starts to break up. Add the cream, black pepper and salt and mix well. Cook until it reduces a little. Turn off the heat and set aside. In a refractory, add the olive oil and fillets and cover with the spinach cream. Finish with parmesan cheese and place in a preheated oven at medium temperature for 25 minutes. Serve immediately.

Carrot mayonnaise

Ingredients

4 carrots peeled and chopped

peeled and chopped Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/4 cup of olive oil

1 clove of garlic, peeled and crushed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon amaranth

Water

Preparation mode

In a pan, place the carrots, cover with water and cook over medium heat until soft. Turn off the heat, drain, wait to cool and place in a blender. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend until a homogeneous paste forms. Serve with canapés, salads, breads, fillings, among other dishes.

Tuna pie

Foto: Chudo2307 | Shutterstock / Portal EdiCase

Tuna pie

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 pinch of black pepper

1 pinch of spicy paprika

170 g tuna preserved in olive oil

2 tablespoons of green banana biomass

250 g chopped palm heart

1 chopped leek

1 bunch of chopped chives

Olives and capers to taste

5 tablespoons of oilseed flour

1 tablespoon flaxseed flour

1/4 cup of water

1 dessert spoon of chemical baking powder

Oil for greasing

Preparation mode

In a container, place the eggs, black pepper, paprika, hearts of palm, olives, capers, leeks, chives and green banana biomass and mix well. Reserve. Afterwards, drain the oil from the tuna and add it to the mixture. Add the water, flour, chemical yeast and a spoonful of tuna oil and mix well. Then, place the mixture on a baking tray greased with olive oil and place in a preheated oven at medium temperature for 30 minutes. Serve immediately.

Cocoa and strawberry ice cream

Ingredients

1 frozen and chopped banana

4 strawberries cut into slices and frozen

cut into slices and frozen 1 dessert spoon of cocoa powder

1 dessert spoon of coconut milk

1 dessert spoon of flaked almonds

1 teaspoon of honey

Preparation mode

In the blender, place the banana and add the cocoa, coconut milk and honey and blend well. When the dough resembles ice cream, add the strawberries and blend again, leaving pieces of fruit. Serve accompanied with almonds.

Iced fruit and chocolate pie

Ingredients

7 sliced ​​strawberries

3 bananas, peeled and sliced

1 litter seedless and sliced

seedless and sliced 90 g of 60% cocoa chocolate powder, lactose-free

1 tablespoon amaranth

5 pitted dates

3 eggs

1 cup coconut milk

10 unsalted cashew nuts

6 slices of gluten-free bread, chopped (conventional bread size. If your bread is made in a smaller pan, you will need to increase the number of slices)

Preparation mode

In a pan, distribute half the bread and, on top of the bread, place the banana slices, distributing them equally. Add the apple, strawberry and chocolate over the fruit and cover with the rest of the bread. Reserve. In a blender, place the dates, cashew nuts, eggs, milk and amaranth and blend for 3 minutes. Afterwards, pour this syrup over the bread and place in the preheated oven at 180° for 25 minutes. Then wait for it to cool and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. The pie will be firmer and easier to unmold. Serve chilled.

