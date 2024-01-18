6 Misnomered Animals, One of Which is the Electric Eel

#Misnomered #Animals #Electric #Eel

It turns out that some animals are named because of their shape or similarity to other animals. This then becomes confusing because the name of the animal is wrong.

Red pandas for example, which apparently are not a type of panda. It is not even related to the giant panda, which is a member of the bear family.

Red pandas are the only living members of their taxonomic family, namely Ailuridae. This species is more closely related to raccoons, skunks, and weasels.

However, the name ‘panda’ is thought to come from the Nepalese word ‘ponya’, which means bamboo or plant-eating animal, as quoted by Discover Wildlife.

So what animal has the wrong name? The following is the list, quoted from Britannica.

6 Misnamed Animals:

1. Electric Eel (Not a Type of Eel)

It turns out that electric eels are not a type of eel but a type of ‘knife’ fish. This type of fish is more closely related to catfish and goldfish than to true eels.

Electric eels also differ from real eels in their ability to breathe air and lay eggs in fresh water, as well as the absence of a dorsal fin.

2. Jellyfish are not a type of fish

Jellyfish and starfish are often considered types of fish that live in the sea. But in fact, they are not in the same phylum as fish.

3. Whale Shark (Rhincodon typus)

Whale sharks are not a type of whale, even though they are large. This shark species is known to grow up to 18.8 m long or similar to a sperm whale.

4. Mantis Shrimp

It turns out that mantis shrimp are not a type of shrimp but belong to a unique order of crustaceans known as Stomatopoda.

5. American Buffalo (Not a Buffalo Type)

It turns out that the American buffalo is not a type of buffalo, but a bison. Buffalo have larger horns and slimmer bodies than bison.

6. Binturong (Not Bear or Cat Type)

Binturong is often known as the bearcat (bear cat). Even though the binturong is not a type of bear or cat.

