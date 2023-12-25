6 rules you need to know if you want to survive in Vienna

#rules #survive #Vienna

If you’re not from Austria’s capital, some things can be a bit confusing. But there is help to make survival easier.

Schönbrunn, the Prater and always the most livable city: no wonder that Vienna is a popular travel destination. In addition to the classic tourist program from Hofburg to St. Stephen’s Cathedral, you can also marvel at these seven natural wonders in Vienna. Be warned, however, because some things in Vienna are not what you might be used to at home. These eleven photos also prove that Vienna is different.

But of course we won’t leave you alone. In the following video, Alfons, a stick figure from Vienna, explains which rules you should follow in order to get through Vienna unscathed.

1. Mingle with the locals

As an example, Alfons describes a situation at a public transport stop. If there is a delay, you will have to sigh loudly and deeply, shake your head and mutter to yourself in annoyance. Everyone will think you’re a local!

2. Supermarket etiquette

If you go shopping and two or more people are standing in front of you at the checkout, it is your duty to shout: “Second checkout please!” This is purely rhetorical. This way you’ll get to it quicker and everyone will know that you know your stuff.

3. Resting Vienna Face

Make sure you always look a bit grumpy, especially when you’re out and about on shopping streets. This way, students who collect donations for something as a part-time job don’t bother you. The Grant face can also be increased throughout the day. If you reach level ten, you are basically invincible!

4. Public transport etiquette

Always let people off before you get on. You have to wait until the last grandma has pushed her walker out. In return, you can use your Grant face to punish and yell at anyone who doesn’t let you out. It’s a give and take.

5. Don’t dawdle

Anyone who says patience is a virtue has never been to Vienna. People don’t like to wait here, especially not for others. So don’t hesitate – no matter what you do. As with rule number four, if you have to wait for someone else, get your Grant face out and say something.

6. Escalator basics

Stand on the right, walk on the left. So simple and yet many people don’t manage to stick to it. There is little that makes people living in Vienna as foolish as when someone is on the wrong side of the escalator.

