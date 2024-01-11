6 Tips to stay calm

#Tips #stay #calm

We know that staying calm is not easy. Uncertainty, intrusive thoughts, among other reactions of our mind, can cause us constant unease. However, today we bring you six tips from psychologist María del Carmen Rodrigo that can help you regulate your emotions.

1.- Maintain individual spaces

Setting aside short moments to breathe mindfully, meditate, or do physical exercise at home makes a big difference. Even a short walk or stretching can be viable options to take care of my well-being.

2.- Communicate what I feel

It is vital to share our thoughts and emotions with loved ones. Dialogue as a family about what we are experiencing is crucial. It is essential to explore different ways of informing children and adolescents about the current situation in our country.

3.- Be in the here and now

Sharing your worries with a close friend, family member, or professional can ease the emotional burden. Sometimes just talking about what’s bothering you can help you see things from a different perspective.

4.- Verify the sources when informing you

Avoid groups and sensational content on WhatsApp. Look for reliable sources, both international and national, that promote healthy and accurate information. Protect your well-being, as the news has a great impact on us.

5.- Maintain your routine

With teleworking, our routines change, let’s try to keep them stable when we are not working. If this becomes difficult because you are single mothers or because you are not used to being active parents, it is crucial to discuss it as a couple. It is necessary to agree on how to confront and handle this situation together.

6.- Be compassionate

We are all living the same situation, let us be compassionate with ourselves and with others. Remember: the key is to maintain balance.