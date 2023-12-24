6 ways to use the camera’s LiDAR feature on your iPhone

#ways #cameras #LiDAR #feature #iPhone

LiDAR, an iPhone camera feature, has many interesting uses. Have you ever used LiDAR? If the answer is no, today let’s take a look at the use of 6 basic methods of using LiDAR that you should know.

How to use the LiDAR feature

LiDAR is one of the new camera features on the iPhone, which is similar to ToF on Android. How is it?”) Because LiDAR is currently exclusive to Apple and can only be found on new iPhone models or top-of-the-line iPad models. Therefore, not many users will have the opportunity to use it officially.

For iPhone users who will be able to use the LiDAR feature, they must have the iPhone 12 Pro version or higher (and must be the Pro version or higher only). One thing that Apple may have missed is an explanation of how to use it. Apple’s own LiDAR is very limited. Make many users You may not yet know how to use LiDAR to its maximum benefit.

If you are one of the people who don’t know how to use it to your advantage. We recommend that you read this article to see how you can use it. If you’re ready, let’s follow along.

What is LiDAR?

LiDAR is different from technologies like RADAR. LiDAR is an abbreviation for “light detection and ranging.” In short, LiDAR involves firing an invisible laser into your environment. The LiDAR sensor then uses information from the laser to detect information about the object’s shape and distance from you.

LiDAR is used in many different industries, including aviation, satellites and self-driving vehicles, but LiDAR technology entered the smartphone market in 2020 with Apple’s iPhone Pro and iPad. Since then, every iPhone and iPad Pro model Including the iPhone 15 Pro, it has a built-in LiDAR sensor.

Unfortunately, no Android phone currently has a built-in LiDAR sensor. However, there are some Android smartphones that use the sensor. Time-of-Flight (ToF) instead, which has similar functions (ToF vs. LiDAR 2, what are the differences in camera features?)

Use to make better photography.

iPhones have been taking good photos for years. Many people love using iPhones to take photos because they capture high-resolution, detailed, and accurate images. But one thing that smartphones generally struggle with is taking photos in low light.

Luckily, the iPhone 12 Pro and newer Pro models can use LiDAR to detect how far away people or objects are. It then uses that information to make automatic focus adjustments faster and more accurately. In fact, Apple claims that iPhones with LiDAR can focus up to six times faster, even in low-light conditions.

Faster autofocus on your iPhone camera means your photos will have more detail and less blur. Even if you don’t have the best lighting.

Used to make accurate measurements.

One of the simplest but most valuable ways to use the LiDAR sensor on your iPhone is to measure without a ruler.

There are some great LiDAR apps for the iPhone and iPad, but one of the best is a built-in app called Measure that uses your iPhone camera to estimate measurements.

An iPhone equipped with LiDAR can detect highly accurate information about the size of large objects and their distance from each other. That allows the iPhone to produce more accurate measurements.

So if you’re working on a DIY home improvement project or want to see if a new sofa will fit in your doorway, LiDAR can be of great help. Just follow the step-by-step instructions for using the Measure app on your iPhone to start measuring things. with your phone

Used to make immersive AR games.

In 2016, we saw Pokémon Go take the world by storm. The game uses AR technology to transport virtual Pokémon to real-world locations. Pokémon Go was many people’s first experience with augmented reality (AR), but now with LiDAR, you can lift Take AR gaming to the next level.

Games like RC Club use your iPhone’s LiDAR sensor to scan your environment to create a space for virtual play. Unlike most AR games, LiDAR allows games to create virtual worlds with incredibly lifelike details. It does this by considering terrain, altitude and the laws of physics. This allows virtual objects to interact with the real world on the screen.

However, we’re still in the early days of LiDAR-enabled mobile gaming, and many people still feel like it’s more of a technology demo than an actual game. We see more and more AR games making use of LiDAR in the future.

Download: RC Club for iOS (Free, in-app purchases available)

Use it to test your home decorations.

I believe that many You may already have experience in moving houses or condos. Which if we go back to the old days Major home renovations take a lot of imagination, planning, and luck (which takes luck because you have to calculate how much space to put things in). Make sure to get into the corners very well. If you buy a cabinet that is 1-2 centimeters wrong, you may not be able to put it where you want it. (That’s a big problem that you definitely don’t want to face.) Luckily, LiDAR lets you visualize changes and explore ideas from your iPhone, without the guesswork.

Apps like Room Planner are one that are worth using because they leverage LiDAR to place virtual furniture and home decor models directly in your home. This way you can see exactly how the new furniture will look and fit in your home before you decide to buy it.

This is because LiDAR can accurately calculate size and distance. Virtual furniture models fit your home just like the real thing. LiDAR can make decorating (or redecorating) your home easier than ever.

Download: Room Planner for iOS (Subscription required)

Used to provide 3D model scanning.

In the past few years Some blockbuster movies and AAA games have made use of 3D scanning or photogrammetry. This technology allows developers to scan real-life objects and bring them into the virtual world, but with LiDAR, you can now use the same techniques as professionals on your own projects.

Trying to create 3D models of real-world objects by hand can be a very time-consuming process. However, apps like RealityScan from Epic Games let you use your iPhone’s camera and LiDAR sensor to stitch together 3D models. immediately You can then quickly transfer that model to your project.

Using the power of the LiDAR scanner on your iPhone to scan a detailed 3D model can save you hours of development time and a lot of money. So if you’re interested in game development or 3D modeling, LiDAR can greatly enhance your creativity and workflow.

Download: RealityScan for iOS (Free)

Used to enable VR world creation.

LiDAR excels at creating 3D models of real-world objects. But did you know that you can use LiDAR to create virtual space? VR) can all

You can use LiDAR to create a virtual copy of a real-life location. You can create a 2D map of your room. Or even create a 3D map of the entire world. According to endless creativity

LiDAR can help you bridge the gap between the virtual world and the real world. For example, if you’re selling your home or looking to rent it, you can use LiDAR to create a 3D model of your home, making it easier for potential buyers. Take a virtual tour of a VR home before visiting in real life. This is considered a business opportunity that you can adapt for the better.

You can also pair this technology with an AR/VR headset like the Apple Vision Pro for a more immersive experience.

Source: howtogeek, makeuseof